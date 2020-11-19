Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Lululemon

Lululemon has revealed they will have a Black Friday sale! The activewear favorite launched a landing page for the Lululemon Black Friday event.

Although details haven't been disclosed yet, based on the retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last year, we're expecting deep discounts across categories from the Lululemon sale on women's clothing, men's clothing, leggings, yoga pants, sports bra styles, workout gear, yoga mat options, pant designs, jacket offerings and hoodies.

While we patiently wait for more info on the deal extravaganza, we can currently shop their newest sale items on their We Made Too Much page with hundreds of items tagged with low prices. No promo code is needed, and all items are final sale.

Also, check out early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. Early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg and Skechers.

Keep an eye out on the Lululemon Black Friday sale and check back as ET Style updates you when we learn more. In the meantime, shop Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale and check out our selection of faves below.

Serene Travels Bomber Lululemon Lululemon Serene Travels Bomber Lululemon A reversible, water-repellent bomber jacket to throw on as an effortless layering piece. REGULARLY $148 $99 at Lululemon

All Yours Tee Dress Lululemon Lululemon All Yours Tee Dress Lululemon We love this relaxed, soft T-shirt dress for casual days. REGULARLY $108 $69 at Lululemon

Fast and Free Tight II 25" Reflective Nulux Lululemon Lululemon Fast and Free Tight II 25" Reflective Nulux Lululemon The Fast and Free legging is ideal for running. It won't restrict movement thanks to its four-way stretch. REGULARLY $128 $89 at Lululemon

Align Pant 28" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant 28" Lululemon Lululemon leggings are the most popular items from the brand. The buttery soft, lightweight Align Pant is a bestseller. REGULARLY $98 $79 at Lululemon

Fast and Free Short 10" Cool Lululemon Lululemon Fast and Free Short 10" Cool Lululemon This high-rise running short features pockets on the side and back, along with a cooling feel thanks to the Nulux fabric. REGULARLY $78 $54 at Lululemon

Winter Warrior Bomber Lululemon Lululemon Winter Warrior Bomber Lululemon Great for winter, this bomber jacket will keep you warm in the cold as it's waterproof, windproof and filled with down. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Lululemon

Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash Lululemon Lululemon Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash Lululemon We love this stylish tie-dye sports bra with seamless construction. REGULARLY $58 $29 at Lululemon

Long Distance Short Sleeve Lululemon Lululemon Long Distance Short Sleeve Lululemon This quick-drying tee is great for wearing during any workout. REGULARLY $68 $49 at Lululemon

Metal Vent Breathe Polo Lululemon Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Polo Lululemon This sleek, moisture-wicking polo is lightweight and breathable with four-way stretch. REGULARLY $98 $49 at Lululemon

Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner Lululemon Lululemon Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner Lululemon A training short in a fun print with built-in liner. REGULARLY $68 $44 at Lululemon

