Many of us have been spending more time in the kitchen lately, whether it's cooking new recipes, baking loaves of bread or confirming that air fryers live up to the hype. In doing so, many of us have realized that our assorted kitchenware pieces -- pots, pans, serving dishes, even oven mitts -- are long overdue for an upgrade. (Where did all that rust and grime come from?)

Premium cookware brands abound, but we're particularly intrigued by ones from celebrities like Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry and Rachael Ray. Their involvement in the design process of each pot or plate provides a way for us to connect with them off-screen and in our own home.

Will buying cookware from a celebrity line actually make you a better home chef? Probably not, but at the very least, it'll make your kitchen feel more special.

Below, our favorite cookware and other kitchen items with star power.

2-Pack Aluminum Frying Pan Set Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Target 2-Pack Aluminum Frying Pan Set Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen's popular Cravings collection includes a chef's knife set, mixing bowls and so many more well-made products we love. We're drawn to this pair of frying pans with a three-layer Teflon nonstick coating that is scratch-resistant, safe for metal utensils and so sleek that you'll want to pretend you're starring in your own cooking show. $34.99 at Target

16" x 12" Cutting Board Ayesha Curry Target 16" x 12" Cutting Board Ayesha Curry Lifestyle personality Ayesha Curry is a bestselling cookbook author and TV host who recently launched her own magazine, Sweet July -- so it's fitting that she has a cookware line under her belt, too. The entrepreneur's well-rounded Target collection includes a cast iron skillet, individual fry pans, nonstick bakeware, food storage canisters and this sturdy cutting board. $29.99 at Target

Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Set Rachael Ray Target Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Set Rachael Ray Rachael Ray is a trusted voice in the cooking world, and her products are as reliable as her recipes. This nonstick bakeware set includes a 10 x 15" cookie sheet, two 9" round cake pans and a six-cup muffin pan, all with easy-grip silicone handles. $39.99 at Target

Pink Watercolors Salad Plate LC Lauren Conrad Kohl's Pink Watercolors Salad Plate LC Lauren Conrad Lauren Conrad continues to release apparel, accessories and home decor collections at Kohl's. These pretty plates have a tie-dye feel that will lend a trendy vibe to your tablescape. REGULARLY $14.99 $3.81 at Kohl's

Fiona Floral Stack & Press Glass Bowl Food Chopper The Pioneer Woman Walmart Fiona Floral Stack & Press Glass Bowl Food Chopper The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) was one of the first food bloggers to really take off -- she's spun her internet presence into bestselling books, a TV career and a comprehensive line at Walmart. In addition to affordable cookware pieces like a Dutch oven, copper pan and nonstick skillet, the Pioneer Woman collection includes small kitchen appliances like this handy food chopper. $39.96 at Walmart

5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Target 5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines teamed up with Target to launch their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection in 2017, and they've been wowing us with rustic-chic decor, kitchenware and other home goods ever since. Expect to use these stainless steel measuring spoons for years. $7.99 at Target

No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatula Giada De Laurentiis Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatula Giada De Laurentiis Grab these utensils from chef, cookbook author and television personality Giada De Laurentiis. These cooking tools are safe for use with nonstick cookware and were inspired by the classic Italian kitchen. Giada De Laurentiis was asked to make this original spatula to benefit No Kid Hungry® in its campaign to end childhood hunger in America. REGULARLY $29.95 $7.99 at Williams Sonoma

Chevron 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton Wayfair Chevron 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton Did you know that Ellen DeGeneres has an entire home line with serveware and table linens? This eye-catching 16-piece dining set incorporates hand-drawn chevrons and lines. $118 at Wayfair

Copper Whisk Uncommon James Uncommon James Copper Whisk Uncommon James Whipping up eggs and pancake batter will feel more glamorous with this stainless steel copper whisk from Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James home line. REGULARLY $24 $12 at Uncommon James

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Wayfair Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Home Decor and Furniture

Sur La Table Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off

AllModern Sale: Save Over 60% on Furniture, Decor and More

Overstock Sale: Up to 70% Off Thousands of Home Essentials

Joss & Main Labor Day Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Clearance