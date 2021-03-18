Best Celebrity Face Masks to Shop Right Now

In the past year, thanks to safety protocols like social distancing, face masks and face coverings have become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans. And while no one has questioned whether or not the face mask is the accessory of the moment, celebrities have undoubtedly taken them to an entirely new level.

This year's GRAMMY awards no doubt saw its share of celebrity face masks -- where the music industry's biggest players, like Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish, wore styles coordinated to their head-turning ensembles as they watched the show from their tables.

Of course, awards shows aren't the only places where celebrities are sporting stylish masks. Whether they're running a quick errand or going for a relaxing bike ride, Hollywood's celebs are sporting face coverings for nearly every occasion -- and they're doing it in style. Judging by these looks, adhering to a mask mandate has never looked better.

If you're inspired to up your face mask game and add new styles to your everyday rotation, we pulled together the coolest looks featuring celebrity-approved masks that you'll want to cop for your next outing.

Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite celebrity face masks below and then shop each look for yourself.

Celebrity Face Masks at the GRAMMYs

Taylor Swift

Perhaps the most notable face mask at the GRAMMYs was Taylor Swift's floral face covering, which featured embroidered flowers to match her romantic ensemble for the occasion.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

UK Sherift Shop Keeper Embroidered Face Mask Etsy UK Sherift Shop Keeper Embroidered Face Mask We love this lightweight linen option, which features floral embroidery across the front of the mask. $26 AT ETSY Buy Now

Harry Styles

With an evening that featured not one, not two, but three different feathered boas, Harry Styles completed his Gucci ensembles with a yellow plaid mask at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask Etsy Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask Style this with a knit vest like Harry Styles, or wear it with your everyday T-shirt and jeans. $23 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a vibrant citrus orange gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a face mask in the same eye-catching shade of orange while she sat at her table for the night.

CBS

Braazi Atelier Burnt Orange Silk Satin Designer Face Mask Etsy Braazi Atelier Burnt Orange Silk Satin Designer Face Mask Channel Megan Thee Stallion's bright orange look from the 2021 GRAMMYs with this vibrant orange satin face mask. $29 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Billie Eilish

Wearing a head-to-toe look from Gucci, Billie Eilish donned a vintage-inspired floral mask that matched the rest of her ensemble.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's custom Versace dress was all about the glitz and glamour. And naturally, her shining metallic silver mask was just the same.

CBS

Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask Amazon Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask Whether you have a special occasion or not, this silver silk face mask is bound to grab someone's attention. $14 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Beyonce

To keep her look sleek and simple, Beyonce finished off her custom black leather Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a black disposable face mask.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sudilo Black Disposable Face Masks Pack of 50 Amazon Sudilo Black Disposable Face Masks Pack of 50 When in doubt, you'll never go wrong with a classic black face mask. If you want to get them in bulk, opt for a pack of disposable masks like this. $13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14) Buy Now

Chika

Chika completed her pastel Nike ensemble with a ruffled mask in coordinating colors.

Pierrette Accessoire White Face Mask with Ruffle Etsy Pierrette Accessoire White Face Mask with Ruffle If you want to make a statement with your face mask, get yourself one that features a large ruffle across the top. $18 AT ETSY Buy Now

Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars accessorized his suave GRAMMYs outfit with a leopard print mask.

CBS

NIGHT Satin Face Mask NIGHT NIGHT Satin Face Mask This breathable face mask features adjustable ear loops and a nose clip to create a custom fit for your face. $20 AT NIGHT Buy Now

HAIM

The musical trio, who wore coordinated outfits from Prada, finished off their GRAMMY looks with fabric masks in the same shade of periwinkle.

CBS

Con.Struct Face Mask Amazon Con.Struct Face Mask Welcome spring with open arms and a masked-up face with this pretty periwinkle mask, which comes with adjustable ear loops to make it as comfortable as possible. $6 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Noah Cyrus

21-year-old Noah Cyrus paired her statement-making Schiaparelli Couture dress with a simple white mask to celebrate the 2021 GRAMMYs.

CBS

Celebrity Face Masks Everywhere Else

Jill Biden

Embracing the classic look of pearls, the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a Lele Sadoughi face mask, which features pearl beads on the adjustable ear loops, for a visit to a classroom at the Christa McAuliffe School.

Susan Walsh/Getty Images

Lele Sadoughi Classic Pearl Face Mask 3-Pack Intermix Lele Sadoughi Classic Pearl Face Mask 3-Pack For anyone who wants to wear a simple, classic and timeless mask, opt for this pretty 3-pack from Lele Sadoughi. $48 AT INTERMIX Buy Now

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has been spotted out and about wearing stylish masks from Ahida Correale, which feature fun and playful embroidery details.

Ahida Correale Back Off Face Mask Bloomingdale's Ahida Correale Back Off Face Mask Nothing will encourage others to partake in social distancing quite like a mask that says "back off". $30 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Jennifer Lopez

No matter where she goes or what she does, you can always count on Jennifer Lopez to bring a touch of sparkle with her -- even with her face masks. Back in August, the artist donned a pink sequin mask for a bike ride with her family.

Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask Revolve Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask Dress up your everyday ensembles with this eye-catching sequin face mask. $26 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Cara Delevingne

If you want to invest in disposable masks, for double masking or otherwise, take a cue from Cara Delevingne and wear a simple white option for your casual occasions.

Evolvetogether Multicolor 30-Pack Adult Pleated Disposable Face Masks Nordstrom Evolvetogether Multicolor 30-Pack Adult Pleated Disposable Face Masks Just in case you can't decide what color to choose, this pack of 30 masks comes with white, black and green. $36 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Sarah Jessica Parker

If you want a cool way to add visual texture to your ensemble like Sarah Jessica Parker, sport a versatile, plaid mask.

Gotham/Getty Images

Alba Forged Clan MacCallum Tartan Face Mask Etsy Alba Forged Clan MacCallum Tartan Face Mask No matter what season it is, this plaid face mask will always be in style. $13 AT ETSY Buy Now

