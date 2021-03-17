Shopping

Best Celebrity Masks: Get the Look

By ETonline Staff
Taylor Swift 2021 GRAMMYs
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

In the past year, thanks to safety protocols like social distancing, face masks and face coverings have become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans. And while no one has questioned whether or not the face mask is the accessory of the moment, celebrities have undoubtedly taken them to an entirely new level.

This year's GRAMMY awards no doubt saw its share of celebrity face masks -- where the music industry's biggest players, like Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish, wore styles coordinated to their head-turning ensembles as they watched the show from their tables. 

Of course, awards shows aren't the only places where celebrities are sporting stylish masks. Whether they're running a quick errand or going for a relaxing bike ride, Hollywood's celebs are sporting face coverings for nearly every occasion -- and they're doing it in style. Judging by these looks, adhering to a mask mandate has never looked better.

If you're inspired to up your face mask game and add new styles to your everyday rotation, we pulled together the coolest looks featuring celebrity-approved masks that you'll want to cop for your next outing.  

Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite celebrity face masks below and then shop each look for yourself.

Celebrity Face Masks at the GRAMMYs

Taylor Swift

Perhaps the most notable face mask at the GRAMMYs was Taylor Swift's floral face covering, which featured embroidered flowers to match her romantic ensemble for the occasion.

Taylor Swift 2021 GRAMMYs
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Ramy Delhi Shop Linen Face Mask with Embroidery
Ramy Delhi Shop Linen Face Mask with Embroidery
Etsy
Ramy Delhi Shop Linen Face Mask with Embroidery
We love this lightweight linen option, which features floral embroidery across the front of the mask.
$25 AT ETSY

Harry Styles

With an evening that featured not one, not two, but three different feathered boas, Harry Styles completed his Gucci ensembles with a yellow plaid mask at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Harry Styles 2021 GRAMMYs
Robert Gauthier/Getty Images
Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask
Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask
Etsy
Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask
Style this with a knit vest like Harry Styles, or wear it with your everyday T-shirt and jeans.
$23 AND UP AT ETSY

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a vibrant citrus orange gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a face mask in the same eye-catching shade of orange while she sat at her table for the night.

Megan Thee Stallion
CBS
Avra Concept Orange Satin Face Mask
Avra Concept Orange Satin Face Mask
Etsy
Avra Concept Orange Satin Face Mask
Channel Megan Thee Stallion's bright orange look from the 2021 GRAMMYs with this vibrant orange satin face mask.
$13 AT ETSY

Billie Eilish

Wearing a head-to-toe look from Gucci, Billie Eilish donned a vintage-inspired floral mask that matched the rest of her ensemble.

Billie Eilish 2021 grammys
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Homesite Toile Face Mask With A Filter Pocket and Nose Wire, Set Of 3
Homesite Toile Face Mask With A Filter Pocket and Nose Wire, Set Of 3
Etsy
Homesite Toile Face Mask With A Filter Pocket and Nose Wire, Set Of 3
Dress up your ensembles with these floral toile print masks.
$60 AT ETSY

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's custom Versace dress was all about the glitz and glamour. And naturally, her shining metallic silver mask was just the same.

Dua Lipa 2021 GRAMMYs
CBS
Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask
Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask
Amazon
Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask
Whether you have a special occasion or not, this silver silk face mask is bound to grab someone's attention.
$14 AT AMAZON

Beyonce

To keep her look sleek and simple, Beyonce finished off her custom black leather Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a black disposable face mask.

Beyonce GRAMMYs 2021
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sudilo Black Disposable Face Masks Pack of 50
Sudilo Black Disposable Face Masks Pack of 50
Amazon
Sudilo Black Disposable Face Masks Pack of 50
When in doubt, you'll never go wrong with a classic black face mask. If you want to get them in bulk, opt for a pack of disposable masks like this.
$13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14)

Chika

Chika completed her pastel Nike ensemble with a ruffled mask in coordinating colors. 

Pierrette Accessoire White Face Mask with Ruffle
Pierrette Accessoire White Face Mask with Ruffle
Etsy
Pierrette Accessoire White Face Mask with Ruffle
If you want to make a statement with your face mask, get yourself one that features a large ruffle across the top.
$18 AT ETSY

Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars accessorized his suave GRAMMYs outfit with a leopard print mask.

Bruno Mars GRAMMYs 2021
CBS
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
NIGHT
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
This breathable face mask features adjustable ear loops and a nose clip to create a custom fit for your face.
$20 AT NIGHT

HAIM

The musical trio, who wore coordinated outfits from Prada, finished off their GRAMMY looks with fabric masks in the same shade of periwinkle.

HAIM GRAMMYs 2021
CBS
Con.Struct Face Mask
Con.Struct Face Mask
Amazon
Con.Struct Face Mask
Welcome spring with open arms and a masked-up face with this pretty periwinkle mask, which comes with adjustable ear loops to make it as comfortable as possible.
$6 AT AMAZON

Noah Cyrus

21-year-old Noah Cyrus paired her statement-making Schiaparelli Couture dress with a simple white mask to celebrate the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Noah Cyrus 2021 GRAMMYs
CBS
White Face Masks with 3 Layers - Pack of 50
Face Masks White 3 Layers
Amazon
White Face Masks with 3 Layers - Pack of 50
Need some disposable face masks to keep in your bag? Grab these.
$7 AT AMAZON

Celebrity Face Masks Everywhere Else

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has been spotted out and about wearing stylish masks from Ahida Correale, which feature fun and playful embroidery details.

Ahida Correale Back Off Face Mask
Ahida Correale Back Off Face Mask
Bloomingdale's
Ahida Correale Back Off Face Mask
Nothing will encourage others to partake in social distancing quite like a mask that says "back off".
$30 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

Jennifer Lopez

No matter where she goes or what she does, you can always count on Jennifer Lopez to bring a touch of sparkle with her -- even with her face masks. Back in August, the artist donned a pink sequin mask for a bike ride with her family.

Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Revolve
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Dress up your everyday ensembles with this eye-catching sequin face mask.
$26 AT REVOLVE

Cara Delevingne

If you want to invest in disposable masks, for double masking or otherwise, take a cue from Cara Delevingne and wear a simple white option for your casual occasions.

Evolvetogether Multicolor 30-Pack Adult Pleated Disposable Face Masks
Evolvetogether Multicolor 30-Pack Adult Pleated Disposable Face Masks
Nordstrom
Evolvetogether Multicolor 30-Pack Adult Pleated Disposable Face Masks
Just in case you can't decide what color to choose, this pack of 30 masks comes with white, black and green.
$36 AT NORDSTROM

Sarah Jessica Parker

If you want a cool way to add visual texture to your ensemble like Sarah Jessica Parker, sport a versatile, plaid mask.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Gotham/Getty Images
Alba Forged Clan MacCallum Tartan Face Mask
Alba Forged Clan MacCallum Tartan Face Mask
Etsy
Alba Forged Clan MacCallum Tartan Face Mask
No matter what season it is, this plaid face mask will always be in style.
$13 AT ETSY

