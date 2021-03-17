Best Celebrity Masks: Get the Look
In the past year, thanks to safety protocols like social distancing, face masks and face coverings have become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans. And while no one has questioned whether or not the face mask is the accessory of the moment, celebrities have undoubtedly taken them to an entirely new level.
This year's GRAMMY awards no doubt saw its share of celebrity face masks -- where the music industry's biggest players, like Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish, wore styles coordinated to their head-turning ensembles as they watched the show from their tables.
Of course, awards shows aren't the only places where celebrities are sporting stylish masks. Whether they're running a quick errand or going for a relaxing bike ride, Hollywood's celebs are sporting face coverings for nearly every occasion -- and they're doing it in style. Judging by these looks, adhering to a mask mandate has never looked better.
If you're inspired to up your face mask game and add new styles to your everyday rotation, we pulled together the coolest looks featuring celebrity-approved masks that you'll want to cop for your next outing.
Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite celebrity face masks below and then shop each look for yourself.
Celebrity Face Masks at the GRAMMYs
Taylor Swift
Perhaps the most notable face mask at the GRAMMYs was Taylor Swift's floral face covering, which featured embroidered flowers to match her romantic ensemble for the occasion.
Harry Styles
With an evening that featured not one, not two, but three different feathered boas, Harry Styles completed his Gucci ensembles with a yellow plaid mask at the 2021 GRAMMYs.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a vibrant citrus orange gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a face mask in the same eye-catching shade of orange while she sat at her table for the night.
Billie Eilish
Wearing a head-to-toe look from Gucci, Billie Eilish donned a vintage-inspired floral mask that matched the rest of her ensemble.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's custom Versace dress was all about the glitz and glamour. And naturally, her shining metallic silver mask was just the same.
Beyonce
To keep her look sleek and simple, Beyonce finished off her custom black leather Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a black disposable face mask.
Chika
Chika completed her pastel Nike ensemble with a ruffled mask in coordinating colors.
Bruno Mars
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars accessorized his suave GRAMMYs outfit with a leopard print mask.
HAIM
The musical trio, who wore coordinated outfits from Prada, finished off their GRAMMY looks with fabric masks in the same shade of periwinkle.
Noah Cyrus
21-year-old Noah Cyrus paired her statement-making Schiaparelli Couture dress with a simple white mask to celebrate the 2021 GRAMMYs.
Celebrity Face Masks Everywhere Else
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts has been spotted out and about wearing stylish masks from Ahida Correale, which feature fun and playful embroidery details.
Jennifer Lopez
No matter where she goes or what she does, you can always count on Jennifer Lopez to bring a touch of sparkle with her -- even with her face masks. Back in August, the artist donned a pink sequin mask for a bike ride with her family.
Cara Delevingne
If you want to invest in disposable masks, for double masking or otherwise, take a cue from Cara Delevingne and wear a simple white option for your casual occasions.
Sarah Jessica Parker
If you want a cool way to add visual texture to your ensemble like Sarah Jessica Parker, sport a versatile, plaid mask.
