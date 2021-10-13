Shopping

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Chunky Blankets & Weighted Blankets for the Holidays
Getty Images

It's officially cozy season, folks! With temperatures dropping, seasons changing and the holidays upon us, it's finally time to swap out our lighter wardrobes in favor of some warmer styles and snuggle up inside -- if not with a significant other, then at least with a really great blanket.

If there's a worthwhile investment to make ahead of the holiday season, we'd argue that a cozy blanket is definitely the most sound one. Though with so many amazing blanket styles currently available -- and many that come in all different sizes, designs and even weights -- it can be difficult to know which one is the most ideal option for you, your home and, let's be real, your cuddling needs too.

To help you determine the truly best blankets on the market, the ET Style team has rounded up some of our very favorites -- from throws and chunky blankets to Amazon's best-selling weighted blanket and even styles made from 100% recycled materials, the options are pretty much endless. Best of all, many are sold at affordable prices from top retailers like Overstock, Anthropologie, Etsy, Macy's, Unhide and so many more.

Ahead, shop the coziest chunky blankets and weighted blanket styles that are perfect for the holiday season and beyond. Plus, check out the celeb-loved Barefoot Dreams blankets that are currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

YnM Weighted Blanket
YnM Weighted Blanket
Amazon
YnM Weighted Blanket
This best-selling blanket has over 34,000 five-star reviews on Amazon -- and for good reason. The blanket is crafted from a Oeko-Tex certified cotton material that, at least according to users, makes it extra plush. Plus, shoppers can take extra $10 off with the clickable coupon.
$60 ON AMAZON
Brookstone World’s Weighted Blanket
Brookstone World’s Softest Weighted Blanket
Amazon
Brookstone World’s Weighted Blanket
Weighing in at about 12 lbs., this weighted blanket from the Brookstone Store is both cozy and practical.
$171 AT AMAZON
Oscar/Oliver Luca Chunky Knit Throw Blanket
Oscar/Oliver Luca Chunky Knit Throw Blanket
Bed Bath & Beyond
Oscar/Oliver Luca Chunky Knit Throw Blanket
Users love the fact that this chunky knit blanket style is both comfy and cute -- plus, it's available in five different colors.
$56 AT BED BATH & BEYOND
Harlow Weighted Blanket
Harlow Weighted Blanket
Anthropologie
Harlow Weighted Blanket
Recharge with this chic weighted blanket from Anthropologie that's made from polyester materials and boasts a glass bead and poly fiber fill.
$198 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Barefoot Dreams is the celeb-loved brand behind some of the comfiest home styles -- including this throw blanket, which is currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack.
$98$60 AT NORDSTROM RACK
UnHide Marshmallow Blanket
UnHide Marshmallow Blanket
UnHide
UnHide Marshmallow Blanket
While UnHide's blankets are known for being super-cozy, this particular Marshmallow style is made of 90% recycled materials -- so users get all of the comfort and none of the guilt.
$195 AT UNHIDE
ChunkyWoolStudio Giant Knitted Blanket
ChunkyWoolStudio Giant Knitted Blanket
Etsy
ChunkyWoolStudio Giant Knitted Blanket
These stylish and thoughtfully designed blankets are made from 100% merino wool.
$11 AT ETSY
Your Lifestyle by Donna Sharp Chunky Knit Throw
Your Lifestyle by Donna Sharp Chunky Knit Throw
Overstock
Your Lifestyle by Donna Sharp Chunky Knit Throw
Relax and unwind with this golden chunky knit throw from Overstock -- now on sale for 15% off too.
$79$68 AT OVERSTOCK
Madison Park Chunky Knit Handmade Throw Blanket
Madison Park Chunky Knit Handmade Throw Blanket
Macy's
Madison Park Chunky Knit Handmade Throw Blanket
Sometimes a really good, chunky knit throw is worth the investment -- like this ethereal style from Macy's.
$190 AT MACY'S
Abound Chunky Knit Blanket Throw
Abound Chunky Knit Blanket Throw
Amazon
Abound Chunky Knit Blanket Throw
Give someone the gift of relaxation this holiday season with the soft and plush cable knit throw blanket from Abound.
$90 AT AMAZON
The Queen/King Gravity Blanket
The Queen/King Gravity Blanket
Brookstone
The Queen/King Gravity Blanket
Keep it simple with this flowy (yet effective) weighted blanket from Brookstone.
$255 AT BROOKSTONE
YnM Knitted Weighted Blanket
YnM Knitted Weighted Blanket
Walmart
YnM Knitted Weighted Blanket
Who says comfort can't be cute? Add a pop of color to any space with this large weighted knit blanket -- available at Walmart.
$139 AT WALMART

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Cozy Blankets from Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams

Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection Is Here!

Madewell Is Having a Sale for Cozy Season -- Take 20% Off Tees & Sweat

The 17 Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Amazon's Fall Sale: the Best Deals on Cozy Home Decor

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

 