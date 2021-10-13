Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

It's officially cozy season, folks! With temperatures dropping, seasons changing and the holidays upon us, it's finally time to swap out our lighter wardrobes in favor of some warmer styles and snuggle up inside -- if not with a significant other, then at least with a really great blanket.

If there's a worthwhile investment to make ahead of the holiday season, we'd argue that a cozy blanket is definitely the most sound one. Though with so many amazing blanket styles currently available -- and many that come in all different sizes, designs and even weights -- it can be difficult to know which one is the most ideal option for you, your home and, let's be real, your cuddling needs too.

To help you determine the truly best blankets on the market, the ET Style team has rounded up some of our very favorites -- from throws and chunky blankets to Amazon's best-selling weighted blanket and even styles made from 100% recycled materials, the options are pretty much endless. Best of all, many are sold at affordable prices from top retailers like Overstock, Anthropologie, Etsy, Macy's, Unhide and so many more.

Ahead, shop the coziest chunky blankets and weighted blanket styles that are perfect for the holiday season and beyond. Plus, check out the celeb-loved Barefoot Dreams blankets that are currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket This best-selling blanket has over 34,000 five-star reviews on Amazon -- and for good reason. The blanket is crafted from a Oeko-Tex certified cotton material that, at least according to users, makes it extra plush. Plus, shoppers can take extra $10 off with the clickable coupon. $60 ON AMAZON Buy Now

Harlow Weighted Blanket Anthropologie Harlow Weighted Blanket Recharge with this chic weighted blanket from Anthropologie that's made from polyester materials and boasts a glass bead and poly fiber fill. $198 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

UnHide Marshmallow Blanket UnHide UnHide Marshmallow Blanket While UnHide's blankets are known for being super-cozy, this particular Marshmallow style is made of 90% recycled materials -- so users get all of the comfort and none of the guilt. $195 AT UNHIDE Buy Now

YnM Knitted Weighted Blanket Walmart YnM Knitted Weighted Blanket Who says comfort can't be cute? Add a pop of color to any space with this large weighted knit blanket -- available at Walmart. $139 AT WALMART Buy Now

