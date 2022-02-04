Best Early Presidents Day Appliance Sales to Shop Right Now
After two years of becoming homebodies, we've finally taken stock of everything we need to improve our living space in 2022, and we found out that we could use a few new appliances. So if you've also been surviving the pandemic with an old trusty microwave and a basic drip coffee maker, don't worry. Presidents Day home sales have started early, and February is chock-full of incredible deals on all the latest gadgets to help turn your smart home fantasies into a reality.
There's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. With the Big Game around the corner, take a look at any of the many models of air fryers and slow cookers on sale, available from the biggest retailers in home improvement. If you need help with your cleaning, take a look at the markdowns on vacuums, like this voice-controlled Roomba, which makes cleaning easy. We're serious -- these Pre-Presidents Day Sales aren't messing around. Huge name brands like Keurig, KitchenAid and Cuisinart are now available at a discounted price. And the sales aren't limited to small items, either. Don't forget to take a look at big ticket items like refrigerators and freezers, which have been heavily marked down. In fact, there are so many Presidents Day appliance sales that we've put together a lengthy list of where to go for all the best new gadgets.
Regardless of budget constraints, design or the overall size of your place, now is a perfect time to upgrade your home appliances. Below, shop ET's favorite finds from the incredible appliance sales going on leading up to Presidents Day Weekend..
Best Buy
Deals are aplenty at the mega-retailer, whose Small Appliance Sale boasts hundreds of marked down items for all your living spaces, including rarely discounted items like the KitchenAid Stand Mixer.
Wayfair
The furniture giant is brimming with appliance sales right now. Save up to 70% off on over 16,000 items.
Amazon
Save big when you shop appliances at Amazon. No codes or coupons needed.
Home Depot
Save to 40% off Bath at Home Depot's "Biggest Bath Event of the Year." Browse through new faucets, toilets, tubs and more.
Samsung
Take up to 30% off huge ticket items like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers, as well as other assorted sales among all of Samsung's smart home appliances. Mix and match appliances to save up to an extra 10% when you bundle your purchases.
