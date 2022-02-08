Shopping

Best Early Presidents Day Appliance Sales to Shop Right Now: Best Buy, Home Depot, Wayfair and more

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Appliance Sale
Best Buy/Amazon

After two years of becoming homebodies, we've finally taken stock of everything we need to improve our living space in 2022, and we found out that we could use a few new appliances. So if you've also been surviving the pandemic with an old trusty microwave and a basic drip coffee maker, don't worry. Presidents Day home sales have started early, and February is chock-full of incredible deals on all the latest gadgets to help turn your smart home fantasies into a reality. 

There's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. With the Big Game around the corner, take a look at any of the many models of air fryers and slow cookers on sale, available from the biggest retailers in home improvement. If you need help with your cleaning, take a look at the markdowns on vacuums, like this voice-controlled Roomba, which makes cleaning easy. We're serious -- these Pre-Presidents Day Sales aren't messing around. Huge name brands like Keurig, KitchenAid and Cuisinart are now available at a discounted price. And the sales aren't limited to small items, either. Don't forget to take a look at big ticket items like refrigerators and freezers, which have been heavily marked down. In fact, there are so many Presidents Day appliance sales that we've put together a lengthy list of where to go for all the best new gadgets.

Regardless of budget constraints, design or the overall size of your place, now is a perfect time to upgrade your home appliances. Below, shop ET's favorite finds from the incredible appliance sales going on leading up to Presidents Day Weekend. 

Best Buy

Deals are aplenty at the mega-retailer, whose Small Appliance Sale boasts hundreds of marked down items for all your living spaces.

Bella Pro Series 8 Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 8 Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 8 Qt. Digital Air Fryer
The 8 qt. capacity of this air fryer lets you cook up to 6.5 lbs of food at a time, so you can get the same evenly cooked, crisp foods in large batches. Use any of the 9 preset functions to cook everything from fries to meats to veggies, all with just a push of a button, now for 45% off.
$130$70
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8qt. XL Pressure Cooker & Steam Fryer with SmartLid
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8qt. XL Pressure Cooker & Steam Fryer with SmartLid
Best Buy
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8qt. XL Pressure Cooker & Steam Fryer with SmartLid
This 14-in-1 does all it says it does and more. The versatile slow-cooker does everything from air fry, crisp, steam, and so much more up to 40% faster than traditional cooking, all under one smart lid. 
$330$250
Chefman TurboFry 9 Qt. Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer
Chefman TurboFry 9 Qt. Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer
Best Buy
Chefman TurboFry 9 Qt. Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer
Maximize your meals with this dual compartment air fryer, complete with intuitive digital controls that remind you to shake your basket, what program you should cook at and much, much more. 
$150$80
SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Kit
SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Kit
Best Buy
SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Kit
Say goodbye to endless boxes of La Croix and say hello to your new favorite appliance. Make sparkling water at home any time you want it with these easy-to-use SodaStream.
$130
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Best Buy
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
It's no wonder the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a dream buy. With 10 optimized speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe and 10 available attachments, there's nothing it can't do. And it can now be yours for a new low price in black, blue, red or stainless steel.
$500

Wayfair

The furniture giant is brimming with appliance sales right now. Save up to 70% off on over 16,000 items.

GE 36" Energy Star French Door Refrigerator
36" Energy Star French Door Refrigerator
Wayfair
GE 36" Energy Star French Door Refrigerator
At 27 cubic feet capacity, this refrigerator is easily the largest capacity in its line. Easily store bulk food items on any of the three shelves or inside its full-width deli drawer. The refrigerator also boasts an internal water dispenser, LED lighting and a factory installed ice making system. Get it now for 22% off.
$2,660$2,069
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor
Wayfair
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor
Save huge when you purchase this Cuisinart blender and food processor duo. Use any of the seven blending speeds to puree, mix, stir and more or add the work bowl to transform it into a food processor. You won't remember how you ever lived without this versatile appliance combo.
$180$73
Newair Party Ready 126 Cans (12 oz.) Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator with Wine Storage
Newair Party Ready 126 Cans (12 oz.) Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator with Wine Storage
Wayfair
Newair Party Ready 126 Cans (12 oz.) Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator with Wine Storage
Not too big and not too small, this freestanding beverage refrigerator is perfect for your home, office or anywhere else you could use a cold one. Fit up to 126 cans at a time or use its smart, adjustable interior shelves to fit whatever you need.
$451$388
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Get 46% off this incredible toaster oven air fryer combo and start cooking with any of the seven settings for healthier food with crisp finishes.
$425$230
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill
Wayfair
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill
Be your own barista and get freshly ground beans with this 140 watt coffee grinder with 18 settings to give you the fineness you desire. 
$90$60
Thin Line 22" Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator
Thin Line 22" Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator
Wayfair
Thin Line 22" Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator
Summit's top freezer refrigerator manages up to nearly 9 cubic feet worth of storage so you can utilize even the smallest of kitchens. With a curved door for extra style, we can't see why you wouldn't jump at this purchase, now 40% off.
$960$580
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Wayfair
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Pet owners will love this Bissell vacuum, which can wash pet messes off of hardwood floors and area rugs alike. The specially engineered Multi-Surface Pet Formula scrubs dirt and debris into the Dirty Water Tank while the Pet Hair Strainer separates the debris to help reduce chances of clogs while disposing. Get your cleanest house yet for 27% off.
$310$227
Winia Retroseries 17.6'' Countertop Microwave
Winia Retroseries 17.6'' Countertop Microwave
Wayfair
Winia Retroseries 17.6'' Countertop Microwave
Add a pop of retro flare to your kitchen with this ultra-stylish microwave. 
$106$73

Amazon

Save big when you shop appliances at Amazon. No codes or coupons needed.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Amazon
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
Get fast brewed coffee in minutes with this Keurig, now available with a $30 off coupon to be applied at checkout.
$140$110
COSORI Air Fryer Toaster, 12-in-1 Countertop Convection Oven 32QT XL Large Capacity, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, 100 Recipes & 6 Accessories Included
COSORI Air Fryer Toaster, 12-in-1 Countertop Convection Oven 32QT XL Large Capacity, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, 100 Recipes & 6 Accessories Included
Amazon
COSORI Air Fryer Toaster, 12-in-1 Countertop Convection Oven 32QT XL Large Capacity, Rotisserie, Dehydrator, 100 Recipes & 6 Accessories Included
For a limited time, you can grab this combo convection oven air fryer, that is so smart it works with your Amazon Alexa to program whatever you need to cook. Adjust the temperature, time, choose recipes and even control the oven light and convection fan all with your own voice.
$200$170
Shark AZ1002 Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean & Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Crevice Tool, Upholstery Tool & Pet Power Brush
Shark AZ1002 Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean & Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Crevice Tool, Upholstery Tool & Pet Power Brush
Amazon
Shark AZ1002 Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean & Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Crevice Tool, Upholstery Tool & Pet Power Brush
Clean with ease with this upright vacuum from Shark. Its duoclean technology combined with powered liftaway will get rid of dust, dirt, debris and anything else undesirable on your floors and carpets.
$450$410
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Schedule your vacuuming with this Roomba, which now connects to Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.
$300$245
Instant Air Purifier
Instant Air Purifier
Amazon
Instant Air Purifier
With COVID, cold air, and allergens all present this winter, our respiratory system has taken quite the beating. Make breathing easier with this air filter, which according to its manufacturer promises to remove 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and mold with its HEPA-13 filtration system.
$130$100
Summit FFBF249SS 24" Counter Depth ENERGY STAR Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Digital Control Panel
Summit FFBF249SS 24" Counter Depth ENERGY STAR Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Digital Control Panel
Amazon
Summit FFBF249SS 24" Counter Depth ENERGY STAR Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Digital Control Panel
If you've been waiting for a sign to upgrade your old refrigerator and freezer, this is it. This combo appliance offers extra depth for storage and its Energy Star certification will help you save on your electric bill, all while looking impossibly chic.
$1,526

Home Depot

Save to 40% off Bath at Home Depot's "Biggest Bath Event of the Year." Browse through new faucets, toilets, tubs and more. 

Sandon 48 in. W x 22 in. D Bath Vanity in White with Marble Vanity Top
Sandon 48 in. W x 22 in. D Bath Vanity in White with Marble Vanity Top
Home Depot
Sandon 48 in. W x 22 in. D Bath Vanity in White with Marble Vanity Top
Save 45% on this freestanding bathroom vanity with stunning European Carrara marble top and nickel brushed hardware.
$1,599$879
Aldrich 59 in. Acrylic Flat Bottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub
Aldrich 59 in. Acrylic Flat Bottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub
Home Depot
Aldrich 59 in. Acrylic Flat Bottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub
Stay warm during the cold months with this ultra-luxe porcelain soaking tub, with extra deep sides for up to 15" of submersion, now 30% off. 
$999$699

Samsung

Take up to 30% off huge ticket items like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers, as well as other assorted sales among all of Samsung's smart home appliances. Mix and match appliances to save up to an extra 10% when you bundle your purchases.

Samsung 28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung 28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung
Samsung 28 cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
This smart refrigerator is every techie's dream with its many features, including a built-in water pitcher that automatically refills, a flexible storage drawer with four different temperature settings, adjustable shelves and dividers, and the ability to control everything all from your phone with its easy wifi connect. Save $900 on it right now.
$3,599$2,699

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Presidents' Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Best Mattresses in a Box We Tested Are on Sale for Presidents' Day

The Best Presidents Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Drew Barrymore’s Latest Kitchenware Line Adds Three New Essentials

Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party on Feb. 13

The Best Air Fryer Deals to Get Ready for the Big Game

 