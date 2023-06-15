Shopping

Best Father's Day Gifts: Shop Watch Deals on Amazon for Last Minute Gifting

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Deals on Men's Watches at Amazon
Father's Day is right around the corner and if you're in search for the perfect gift, Amazon has a ton of luxury watches on sale right now that you can add to your Father's Day gift baskets. Whether your dad, grandpa, or father-in-law loves a simple timepiece for everyday wear or a fitness watch that can track his steps and sleep, watches are the best gifts and there are must-have styles being steeply discounted.

A wrist watch is a Father's Day gift your dad will always treasure. Amazon's watch deals includes top-rated brands such as Citizen, Fossil, Bulova and Timex. We've gathered the best watch deals, including the best Apple Watch Deals, on men's wearables that will arrive just in time for Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.

Watches can quickly enhance any guy's outfit, no matter their style. There’s always room for a new timepiece in his collection, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time runs out. 

From classic Citizen and Fossil timepieces to the sleek Apple Watch, shop the latest deals on watches at Amazon that Dad will love this Father's Day. Plus, check out more of the best Amazon Father's Day deals to save on gifts for Dad or any father figure in your life.

Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors and a perfect gift for dad.

$200$95
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Citizen Men's Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525$341
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 is a perfect gift idea, with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Amazon
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Celebrate Dad with this ageless, American style is perfect for any occasion. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.

$115$82
Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch
Amazon
Google Pixel Watch

Receive texts, calls and emails from this smart watch. The Google Pixel Watch has Fitbit Premium activity tracking and a new Wear OS experience by Google with amazing features, including sleep tracking and extended battery life.

$400$330
Bulova Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch
Bulova Men's Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch
Amazon
Bulova Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch

Shop this great deal. Inspired by vintage design, Bulova's classic watches achieve a tailored, understated look that's always in style.

$495$330
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. 

$249$219
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Mens Watch
Amazon
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375$205
Fossil Nate Watch
Fossil Nate Men's Watch
Amazon
Fossil Nate Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180$104
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160$83
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. 

$250$155
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

A classic watch at a price you can't beat. 

$66$44

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

