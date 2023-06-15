Father's Day is right around the corner and if you're in search for the perfect gift, Amazon has a ton of luxury watches on sale right now that you can add to your Father's Day gift baskets. Whether your dad, grandpa, or father-in-law loves a simple timepiece for everyday wear or a fitness watch that can track his steps and sleep, watches are the best gifts and there are must-have styles being steeply discounted. A wrist watch is a Father's Day gift your dad will always treasure. Amazon's watch deals includes top-rated brands such as Citizen, Fossil, Bulova and Timex. We've gathered the best watch deals, including the best Apple Watch Deals, on men's wearables that will arrive just in time for Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.

Watches can quickly enhance any guy's outfit, no matter their style. There’s always room for a new timepiece in his collection, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time runs out.

From classic Citizen and Fossil timepieces to the sleek Apple Watch, shop the latest deals on watches at Amazon that Dad will love this Father's Day. Plus, check out more of the best Amazon Father's Day deals to save on gifts for Dad or any father figure in your life.

Google Pixel Watch Amazon Google Pixel Watch Receive texts, calls and emails from this smart watch. The Google Pixel Watch has Fitbit Premium activity tracking and a new Wear OS experience by Google with amazing features, including sleep tracking and extended battery life. $400 $330 Shop Now

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. $249 $219 Shop Now

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Amazon Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping. $375 $205 Shop Now

Fossil Nate Watch Amazon Fossil Nate Watch For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night. $180 $104 Shop Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. $250 $155 Shop Now

