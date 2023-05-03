Jewelry is a go-to graduation gift for a reason: it's not just a gift that's likely to impress, but it's a gift that your Class of 2023 member can wear as a shining reminder of their big accomplishments. Whether you gift them a graduation ring or a necklace they've been eyeing, it is something grads will cherish forever.

Finding the best graduation gifts to celebrate this significant milestone can be tricky, but we've got you covered. We've picked out gorgeous, memorable pieces for graduates from popular brands such as BaubleBar, Mejuri, Gorjana, Kendra Scott and more. From statement studs in their favorite color to a timeless strand of freshwater pearls, you're sure to find a jewelry gift that commemorates your loved one's efforts and achievements.

Ahead, shop rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that your grads can wear whether they're starting the next chapter in their education journey or jumping right into the workforce. For even more ideas, check out our guide to all the best high school and college graduation gifts in 2023.

Gorjana Parker Necklace Gorjana Gorjana Parker Necklace With its classic chain links, Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace is a hit. Its hinge closure allows you to customize the length of the 18-karat, gold-plated chain, or to even add charms. $65 Shop Now

Diamond Nexus Round Cut Stud Earrings Diamond Nexus Diamond Nexus Round Cut Stud Earrings Timeless diamond earrings are a gift your grad can wear for a lifetime, so they're worth investing in. With these diamond earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond. $340 AND UP $279 AND UP Shop Now

