Best Jewelry Gifts for 2023 Graduates: Thoughtful Gift Ideas to Celebrate Their Achievements
Jewelry is a go-to graduation gift for a reason: it's not just a gift that's likely to impress, but it's a gift that your Class of 2023 member can wear as a shining reminder of their big accomplishments. Whether you gift them a graduation ring or a necklace they've been eyeing, it is something grads will cherish forever.
Finding the best graduation gifts to celebrate this significant milestone can be tricky, but we've got you covered. We've picked out gorgeous, memorable pieces for graduates from popular brands such as BaubleBar, Mejuri, Gorjana, Kendra Scott and more. From statement studs in their favorite color to a timeless strand of freshwater pearls, you're sure to find a jewelry gift that commemorates your loved one's efforts and achievements.
Ahead, shop rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that your grads can wear whether they're starting the next chapter in their education journey or jumping right into the workforce. For even more ideas, check out our guide to all the best high school and college graduation gifts in 2023.
With its classic chain links, Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace is a hit. Its hinge closure allows you to customize the length of the 18-karat, gold-plated chain, or to even add charms.
You can't go wrong with a pair of statement studs in their favorite color or birthstone.
This graduation-themed charm bracelet from Alex and Ani features a graduation cap, as well as a circle that you can engrave a personalized message onto.
This classic diamond ring, featuring 0.04-carat round white diamonds, is a special one. The diamonds are arranged in a cluster, and they're billed as being ethically sourced and conflict-free. The ring's band is made of 10-karat solid yellow gold.
Post-grad life can be incredibly stressful, so gift them with a beaded bracelet that reminds them to stop and take a breath. Little Words Project, the company behind the bracelet, is a Latinx-owned and -founded brand.
Help them stay on time in style with a stylish watch from Emporio Armani.
Pearls are making a comeback, and these freshwater gems look especially elegant in a drop earring.
This classic signet ring in sterling silver has a worn-in finish for a vintage look.
You can't go wrong with a classic tennis bracelet.
Timeless diamond earrings are a gift your grad can wear for a lifetime, so they're worth investing in. With these diamond earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond.
A classic strand of pearls will never go out of style, making them an excellent gift for budding adults.
Made of 14k solid gold, these chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime or longer.
A sleek chain necklace in sterling silver elevates any outfit.
Your grad will get a lot of wear out of these diamond huggies that go with everything. They feature recycled 14-carat solid gold or white gold, and single-cut, conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds.
Get your grad ready for the workplace with a professional-looking watch. From Kendra Scott's first watch collection, this timepiece comes with diamond dials, an ivory mother-of-pearl face and gold-tone stainless steel. Kendra Scott complies with the Kimberley Process to ensure its diamonds are conflict-free.
When in doubt, a simple silver ring in David Yurman's iconic cable style is a foolproof present for grads of any age.
No matter who you're shopping for, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own.
Add some color to their life with a rainbow crystal ring from Baublebar.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 to Shop This Spring
23 Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2023
The 20 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2023 Grads
16 Stunning Jewelry Gifts To Shop for Mother's Day
BaubleBar Spring Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Jewelry Styles
24 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That Moms Will Absolutely Love
The Best Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day