Shopping

Best Jewelry Gifts for 2023 Graduates: Thoughtful Gift Ideas to Celebrate Their Achievements

By Carolin Lehmann
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand

Jewelry is a go-to graduation gift for a reason: it's not just a gift that's likely to impress, but it's a gift that your Class of 2023 member can wear as a shining reminder of their big accomplishments. Whether you gift them a graduation ring or a necklace they've been eyeing, it is something grads will cherish forever.

Finding the best graduation gifts to celebrate this significant milestone can be tricky, but we've got you covered. We've picked out gorgeous, memorable pieces for graduates from popular brands such as BaubleBar, Mejuri, Gorjana, Kendra Scott and more. From statement studs in their favorite color to a timeless strand of freshwater pearls, you're sure to find a jewelry gift that commemorates your loved one's efforts and achievements. 

Ahead, shop rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that your grads can wear whether they're starting the next chapter in their education journey or jumping right into the workforce. For even more ideas, check out our guide to all the best high school and college graduation gifts in 2023.

Gorjana Parker Necklace
Parker Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Parker Necklace

With its classic chain links, Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace is a hit. Its hinge closure allows you to customize the length of the 18-karat, gold-plated chain, or to even add charms.

$65
Kendra Scott Ellie Gold Stud Earrings in London Blue
Ellie Gold Stud Earrings in London Blue
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Ellie Gold Stud Earrings in London Blue

You can't go wrong with a pair of statement studs in their favorite color or birthstone.

$55
Alex and Ani Engravable Graduation Cap Duo Charm Bangle
Alex and Ani Engravable Graduation Cap Duo Charm Bangle
Alex and Ani
Alex and Ani Engravable Graduation Cap Duo Charm Bangle

This graduation-themed charm bracelet from Alex and Ani features a graduation cap, as well as a circle that you can engrave a personalized message onto. 

$49
Stone and Strand Clustered Diamond Ring
Stone and Strand clustered diamond ring
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand Clustered Diamond Ring

This classic diamond ring, featuring 0.04-carat round white diamonds, is a special one. The diamonds are arranged in a cluster, and they're billed as being ethically sourced and conflict-free. The ring's band is made of 10-karat solid yellow gold.

$260
Little Words Project Breathe Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Little Words Project Breathe Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Nordstrom
Little Words Project Breathe Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Post-grad life can be incredibly stressful, so gift them with a beaded bracelet that reminds them to stop and take a breath. Little Words Project, the company behind the bracelet, is a Latinx-owned and -founded brand.   

$30
Emporio Armani Men's Stainless Steel Dress Watch with Quartz Movement
Emporio Armani Men's Stainless Steel Dress Watch with Quartz Movement
Amazon
Emporio Armani Men's Stainless Steel Dress Watch with Quartz Movement

Help them stay on time in style with a stylish watch from Emporio Armani.

$135
Ettika Dripping Freshwater Pearl Linear Drop Earrings
Ettika Dripping Freshwater Pearl Linear Drop Earrings
Nordstrom
Ettika Dripping Freshwater Pearl Linear Drop Earrings

Pearls are making a comeback, and these freshwater gems look especially elegant in a drop earring.

$40
AllSaints Ryker Sterling Silver Stone Ring
Allsaints Ryker Sterling Silver Stone Ring
AllSaints
AllSaints Ryker Sterling Silver Stone Ring

This classic signet ring in sterling silver has a worn-in finish for a vintage look.

$125
Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet
Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet

You can't go wrong with a classic tennis bracelet.

$125$96
Diamond Nexus Round Cut Stud Earrings
Diamond Nexus round cut stud earrings
Diamond Nexus
Diamond Nexus Round Cut Stud Earrings

Timeless diamond earrings are a gift your grad can wear for a lifetime, so they're worth investing in. With these diamond earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond.

$340 AND UP$279 AND UP
Angara 7-8mm, 18" Single Strand Freshwater Pearl Necklace
Angara 7-8mm, 18" Single Strand Freshwater Pearl Necklace
Angara
Angara 7-8mm, 18" Single Strand Freshwater Pearl Necklace

A classic strand of pearls will never go out of style, making them an excellent gift for budding adults.

$299 AND UP
Oradina High Society Hoops
Oradina High Society Hoops
Oradina
Oradina High Society Hoops

Made of 14k solid gold, these chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime or longer.

$295$251
WITH CODE MOM15
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace
Nordstrom
David Yurman Chain Small Box Chain Necklace

A sleek chain necklace in sterling silver elevates any outfit.

$255-$315
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
Mejuri pavé diamond huggie hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops

Your grad will get a lot of wear out of these diamond huggies that go with everything. They feature recycled 14-carat solid gold or white gold, and single-cut, conflict-free and socially responsible diamonds.

$325
Kendra Scott Alex Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Diamond Dial Watch
Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Alex Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Diamond Dial Watch

Get your grad ready for the workplace with a professional-looking watch. From Kendra Scott's first watch collection, this timepiece comes with diamond dials, an ivory mother-of-pearl face and gold-tone stainless steel. Kendra Scott complies with the Kimberley Process to ensure its diamonds are conflict-free.

$368
David Yurman Cable Classics Band Ring
David Yurman Cable Classics Band Ring
Nordstrom
David Yurman Cable Classics Band Ring

When in doubt, a simple silver ring in David Yurman's iconic cable style is a foolproof present for grads of any age.

$175-$225
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

No matter who you're shopping for, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own.

$50
Baublebar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
Baublebar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
Baublebar
Baublebar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Add some color to their life with a rainbow crystal ring from Baublebar.

$48$20
WITH CODE BB20

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 to Shop This Spring

23 Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2023

The 20 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2023 Grads

16 Stunning Jewelry Gifts To Shop for Mother's Day

BaubleBar Spring Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Jewelry Styles

24 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That Moms Will Absolutely Love

The Best Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day