Best Masks From the 2021 GRAMMY Awards
The 2021 GRAMMYs no doubt had its share of head-turning fashion moments -- from the red carpet arrivals to the epic performances. But when stars weren't posing in front of the camera or taking the spotlight onstage, there was another fashion trend at the center of music's biggest night: coordinated face masks.
In the past year, thanks to safety protocols like social distancing and mask mandates, face masks and face coverings have become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans. And at this year's GRAMMYs, celebrities took the accessory to an entirely new level.
Last night's awards show saw a variety of face masks. Most of the 2021 GRAMMY attendees, including Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish, opted to match their reusable face mask to their eye-catching outfit for the occasion. The music industry's biggest players wore their face masks while they watched the show from their tables, making a fashion statement even when they were seated.
From Taylor Swift's floral-embroidered mask -- which matched her whimsical and dreamy Oscar de la Renta dress -- and Harry Styles' matching plaid mask and jacket (which went unbelievably well with his fluffy boas for the night), stylish face coverings were in no shortage for the virtual/in-person hybrid awards ceremony, which was hosted by Trevor Noah.
Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite celebrity masks from the 2021 GRAMMYs below, and then shop each look for yourself.
Taylor Swift
Harry Styles
Megan Thee Stallion
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Beyonce
