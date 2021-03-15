Best Masks From the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

The 2021 GRAMMYs no doubt had its share of head-turning fashion moments -- from the red carpet arrivals to the epic performances. But when stars weren't posing in front of the camera or taking the spotlight onstage, there was another fashion trend at the center of music's biggest night: coordinated face masks.

In the past year, thanks to safety protocols like social distancing and mask mandates, face masks and face coverings have become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans. And at this year's GRAMMYs, celebrities took the accessory to an entirely new level.

Last night's awards show saw a variety of face masks. Most of the 2021 GRAMMY attendees, including Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish, opted to match their reusable face mask to their eye-catching outfit for the occasion. The music industry's biggest players wore their face masks while they watched the show from their tables, making a fashion statement even when they were seated.

From Taylor Swift's floral-embroidered mask -- which matched her whimsical and dreamy Oscar de la Renta dress -- and Harry Styles' matching plaid mask and jacket (which went unbelievably well with his fluffy boas for the night), stylish face coverings were in no shortage for the virtual/in-person hybrid awards ceremony, which was hosted by Trevor Noah.

Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite celebrity masks from the 2021 GRAMMYs below, and then shop each look for yourself.

Taylor Swift

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Ramy Delhi Shop Linen Face Mask with Embroidery Etsy Ramy Delhi Shop Linen Face Mask with Embroidery We love this lightweight linen option, which features floral embroidery across the front of the mask. $25 AT ETSY Buy Now

Harry Styles

Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask Etsy Stan and Gwyn Yellow Plaid Face Mask Style this with a knit vest like Harry Styles, or wear it with your everyday T-shirt and jeans. $23 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Megan Thee Stallion

CBS

Avra Concept Orange Satin Face Mask Etsy Avra Concept Orange Satin Face Mask Channel Megan Thee Stallion's bright orange look from the 2021 GRAMMYs with this vibrant orange satin face mask. $13 AT ETSY Buy Now

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

CBS

Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask Amazon Blissy Pure Silk Face Mask Whether you have a special occasion or not, this silver silk face mask is bound to grab someone's attention. $14 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Beyonce

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sudilo Black Disposable Face Masks Pack of 50 Amazon Sudilo Black Disposable Face Masks Pack of 50 When in doubt, you'll never go wrong with a classic black face mask. If you want to get them in bulk, opt for a pack of disposable masks like this. $13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14) Buy Now

