Save 25% on moisturizers, eyes creams, face washes and more to keep your skin happy this winter.
With winter on the way, your skincare routine could likely use a refresh before the dry, cold air sinks in. If you’re after that holiday glow, now is the perfect time to replenish your skin saviors as Kiehl's just kicked off a sitewide sale.
From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to face masks and hand salves, every best-selling Kiehl's product is 25% off right now. Whether you're restocking on old favorites or trying something new, the Kiehl's sale is here to combat any cold weather concerns.
Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With holiday deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.
You really can't go wrong with anything from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.
This holiday season, treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality skincare on your wishlist and shop our favorite Kiehl's deals below.
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients.
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.
Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.
Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.
Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.
Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially in cold or dry climates.
