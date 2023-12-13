With winter on the way, your skincare routine could likely use a refresh before the dry, cold air sinks in. If you’re after that holiday glow, now is the perfect time to replenish your skin saviors as Kiehl's just kicked off a sitewide sale.

From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to face masks and hand salves, every best-selling Kiehl's product is 25% off right now. Whether you're restocking on old favorites or trying something new, the Kiehl's sale is here to combat any cold weather concerns.

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With holiday deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with anything from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

This holiday season, treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality skincare on your wishlist and shop our favorite Kiehl's deals below.

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

