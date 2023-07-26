Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is taking the world by storm, and the show's U.S. leg is only just getting started. Scoring tickets for the coveted concert may have felt tougher than Bey's Coachella training, but if you were lucky enough to secure seats, you know better than to show up to the Renaissance World Tour in a lackluster outfit.

Merch lines can be brutal, but Beyoncé and Amazon Music just dropped exclusive new Renaissance World Tour merch that you can shop now. The collaboration is coming to life over the course of four, distinct drops released throughout the North American leg of the tour. Drop 2.0 of the collection features Renaissance tees, sweatshirts, posters and more that are all available to shop now.

Shop Renaissance Tour Merch

The second drop in the four-part collaboration between Beyoncé and Amazon includes four new T-shirt designs and a sticker pack that celebrate the iconography of the tour. Grab all five pieces of merch below while they are still in stock.

Though the recent reveal of Beyoncé and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing's Renaissance couture collection was exciting to see, some budgets don't allow for that level of flex. Plus, the name of the game is comfort for a concert that will surely encourage dancing from start to finish. That's why we've scoured every corner of the internet to find some Beyoncé concert outfit inspiration in order to source budget-friendly, non-restrictive clothing you can move in while looking like a work of art.

Renaissance's futuristic Western aesthetic gives us plenty of ways to take an outfit from basic to alien superstar. We're talking cowboy boots, plenty of fringe, metallics on metallics, and bustiers dripping in crystals. You can channel Bey's Club Renaissance outfit in head-to-toe silver, or take inspiration from the album cover with a glittering bra top. The album epitomizes summer, so flirty dresses are also a less literal take on the theme.

Below, shop our favorite Renaissance tour outfit ideas from Amazon, Revolve, Free People, Urban Outfitters and more.

Disco Cowboy Hat Etsy Disco Cowboy Hat This disco cowboy hat is almost identical to the one Bey rocks on the Renaissance cover — just make sure to take it off during the show to avoid blocking the view! $200 $144 Shop Now

Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap Nordstrom Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap For the Club Renaissance party, Bey topped off her all-silver look with a matching headscarf. This shimmering option is nice and lightweight for the summer heat. $39 Shop Now

