‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast and Crew Dish on Amy and Sheldon’s ‘Hardcore Honeymoon’ & Fanning Out Over Mark Hamill

With their highly anticipated nuptials closing out season 11, Big Bang Theory will commence in October with Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) “hardcore honeymoon!”



The writers of the hit CBS comedy were at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, on Friday to dish on the show’s upcoming new episodes and guest stars, and reflect on the TV wedding of the year.

“Coming back, we’ll see Amy and Sheldon on their honeymoon,” showrunner Steve Holland said during a panel moderated by actor Jerry O’Connell, who plays Sheldon’s brother. “It’s going to be the hardest we’re pushing the boundaries with CBS!”

Holland also confirmed that Kathy Bates and magician Teller will reprise their guest roles. Asked several times whether there was a Sheldon and Amy baby on the horizon, the writers said a mini “Shamey” wasn’t currently in the pipeline for the coming season.

However, the couple's nuptials remained the talk of the panel, so much so that the writers called upon Bialik to crash the session for her take on the special occasion -- and that dress.



“We spent a lot of time talking about the wedding dress and trying to find the perfect wedding dress. But if we’re going to talk about the wedding dress, we probably need to talk to the woman who got to wear the wedding dress!” Holland said before Bialik walked out, causing the crowd to erupt in cheers.

“I was just in the neighborhood and thought I’d stop by,” the actress said before dishing on the intense gown. “We wanted this character to have a dress that embodied all her dreams and wishes, so why pick one dream and wish when you can put all of them in one dress? So, there was a ribbon and a capelet and tiara and gloves. It was every, single thing one could want -- and she chose them all!”

“It’s something Jim and I talk about because when we did that episode, I believe him that he thinks she really looks beautiful and like a pile of swans and that’s a good thing,” Bialik added. “This is part of our responsibility as our characters to make the words and intentions [the writers] have and make them as true as can be. If you love us, it’s because you love these [characters].”

Bialik added that the chaos of having so much going on in season 11 and so many guests at the wedding added a “richness” to filming the nuptials which will stay with her forever. Her sentiments were echoed by co-star Kunal Nayyar, who also surprised the audience with an appearance to discuss his character, Raj’s, love life.

“Watching Mayim and Jim do the scene, we became fans in that moment,” Nayyar said of the moment he witnessed the two characters recite their vows. “It’s a testament to the show we’ve come to love that even we are fans of it. I’ll admit, I watch reruns of the Big Bang Theory. I hate watching myself, but watching that scene was like being a fan of the Big Bang Theory, watching these guys do that magic.”



As for whether Raj will ever tie the knot, Nayyar admitted he loves portraying the single life.



“It leaves room for a spinoff! Except it’ll be not like Young Sheldon, but more like Old and Fat Raj,” he joked. “I enjoy being the single guy -- seriously it’s really fun. You get to explore different aspects and have many potential guest stars. Wow, that sounded way creepier than I thought it was going to … it’s the mustache -- everything I say sounds disgusting.”

Nayyar then took suggestions from the audience about which celebrities might make good guest stars as Raj’s love interests.



“Gal Gadot? Yeah, that’s cool. Done. That would be nice. That’s brilliant,” he said. “Margot Robbie? Yeah. This is what I’m talking about with the spinoff, guys!”

One guest star who did get the writers’ room starstruck was Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who officiated Amy and Sheldon’s wedding. The writers shared how when they initially approached the icon about appearing on the show, they didn’t have a script to give him, which made him reluctant to sign on. Instead, Hamill asked if he could visit the writers’ room to discuss potential storylines with the team. “I said, ‘Yes, yes, Mark Hamill, I think we can make time for that!’” Holland explained.

“For me, getting to meet Mark Hamill and have him come on the show and work with him was amazing,” Holland continued. “I’ve been such a huge Star Wars fan. I had a panic attack because I realized, ‘I have a lot of Stars Wars stuff in my office. Is that going to freak him out?’ I went into a spiral talking to the writers asking, ‘Should I take some stuff out of my office?’ Then we settled on if I remove the giant inflatable Death Star and all of the light sabers, everything else would be cool.”

“I didn’t hear a word of that meeting,” added writer Maria Ferrari, who pretended to snap a photo of a coffee cup while capturing Hamill in the background during the session. “I spent the whole time thinking, ‘I bet if I reached out I could touch him.’”

See more on the series, which returns on Sept. 24, below.

