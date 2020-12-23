This year we've witnessed several celebrities end their romantic relationships. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis shocked fans when they announced their split after nine years together. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had a whirlwind romance that resulted in an engagement but fizzled out after approximately six months of dating.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock hoped things would work out between them, but quarantine only made things worse. After much consideration, Clarkson filed for divorce in June. Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan, another fan favorite couple, were forced to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions, but ultimately decided to completely call things off.

Here are some of the biggest breakups and most shocking splits of 2020.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after six years of marriage. The pair shares two children; River, 6, and Remington, 4. Shortly after the news of their separation was announced, a source told ET that the two “had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out.”

They hoped “quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental,” the source added.

"The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse," the source explained, adding, "Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option."

The two are now involved in a legal battle, with Blackstock requesting that Clarkson pay him $436,000 a month for spousal and child support, as well as $2 million to cover his attorney's fees. In the meantime, Clarkson has won primary custody of their two children.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Steve Granitz/WireImage

News of the couple ending their engagement came on Nov. 13, with a source sharing some insight with ET about why they broke up after nine years together. The Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso star began dating in November 2011, with Sudeikis proposing in late 2012. The actors are parents to two children; son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore,” the source told ET. “Of course their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make," said the source.

A second source, who's close to Wilde, told ET that the actress and Sudeikis' split "was completely mutual," adding that "nothing dramatic happened. They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people.”

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

This whirlwind romance started in March when fans first noticed the two getting flirty on social media. They finally made things Instagram official in May when they confirmed their relationship by posting a video of themselves in Bieber and Grande's "Stuck With U” video.

After five months of dating, the two got engaged in July. However, by September, they had called it quits.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told ET at the time. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Things didn't end so well after the actor claimed he learned their engagement was off through tabloids. However, a source told ET that Ehrich was told the relationship was over before the news of the split was made public.

"Demi and Max’s relationship shifted once the couple got back to work and were separated," the source explained to ET in late September. "Max is in Atlanta working on set and Demi is in L.A. The couple is used to being together and the separation made [them] realize they were moving too fast."

Not only did the distance cause problems, but the source also shared that Lovato felt like her former fiancé "wasn't being honest about things" at times.

Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Queer Eye star revealed in late September that he and longtime partner Ian Jordan had quietly split just three months before. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brown explained that he and the director split after 10 years of dating and that there was no cheating involved.

The two got engaged in May 2018, and ET was exclusively at sbe's HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles at the time, where Brown popped the question. In May of this year, Brown re-proposed after their wedding was postponed and Jordan lost his engagement ring.

The couple had planned to tie the knot this summer, though it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Brown revealed to Ellen guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss that the wedding was completely off.

"We were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago," Brown said. "We're still good friends. It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you.' I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy."

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In July, the pair -- who got married in 2010 -- announced that they were separating after 13 years together. The two share daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 3, and are still in the middle of their divorce process.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," they said in a joint statement. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

In September, Hammer admitted that his separation hasn't been easy. "I don’t think you’ll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through," he said in an interview with GQ. "It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t. Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone’s life."

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The country-singing duo went their separate ways after three years of marriage. On July 3, the musicians -- who tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017 -- announced that they had split. According to court docs obtained by ET, Musgraves filed for divorce on July 2, citing irreconcilable differences.

“With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening," the two said in a joint statement given to ET. "These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts."

"We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," the announcement continued. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased."

The country singers noted that the breakup was a joint decision and that they will "remain true friends" forever. Musgraves and Kelly continue to support each other via social media.

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Flip or Flop star first announced their separation on social media back in September, sharing that she and Ant had come to the “difficult” decision to separate, but remained focused on co-parenting their 1-year-old son, Hudson.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

In October 2017, Ant -- an English motor specialist and star of Ant Anstead Master Mechanic -- called Christina on the phone to ask her out. The two wed in December 2018 and welcomed Hudson on Sept. 6, 2019.

In November, Christina officially filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

After three years of on-and-off dating, the two officially called it quits this year. In August, ET learned that the 37-year-old reality star and the 22-year-old model were no longer together, with Disick focusing on his family and business ventures.

Rumors of their split were first reported in May, which came shortly after Disick checked himself in and out of rehab. However, the two were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together, making fans wonder if they were back on.

These days, it appears as if the father of three has moved on. Most recently, he’s been spotted with Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

This unexpected twosome called it quits in August after less than a year of dating. Cyrus and Simpson coupled up in October 2019, after her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter, which came following her split from then-husband Liam Hemsworth.

A source told ET just weeks before Simpson and Cyrus broke up that the former Hannah Montana star’s "divorce from Liam and her new relationship with Cody was a whirlwind of change for her, but in true Miley fashion she has come out on top," before describing Simpson as "lots of fun and a good friend to Miley."

The two ended on good terms, with Cyrus later releasing a statement about how they have been "friends for 10 years" and would continue to be so.

"Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it," Cyrus wrote. "But right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age. We are just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out, getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not."

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The couple went their separate ways after 20 years of marriage. The country singer and his wife announced that they decided to "consciously uncouple" in a joint statement released in July.

"Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple," the statement began. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders."

"Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always. -- Darius & Beth Rucker," the two concluded.

Rucker and Leonard met in 1998 when she was working for VH1 and Rucker was touring with Hootie & the Blowfish. The two got married in 2000. They are parents to 19-year-old daughter Daniella and 15-year-old son Jack. The country superstar is also father to 25-year-old daughter Carolyn, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Ann Phillips.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

GETTY

The former Dancing With the Stars pro and her ice hockey husband announced their separation in May after three years of marriage. Rumors of a breakup surfaced after the couple -- who tied the knot near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2017 -- decided to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Hough staying in Los Angeles, while Laich traveled to their place in Idaho.

A source told ET that the two had been experiencing marriage problems well before their announcement.

"It has taken Julianne and Brooks some time to find the right moment to announce their split," the source said. "They haven't been happy together for a long time but needed to come to terms with the fact that their marriage was over."

While they attempted to work on their marriage, even spending a weekend together at a lake house in September, ET confirmed in November that Hough officially filed for divorce. Hough cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, and according to court documents, the two had a prenup.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Charley Gallay/WireImage

The stunning twosome called it quits in May after 10 years of marriage. Fox and Green share three sons together; Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," Green revealed shortly after they separated this earlier year. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

The Jennifer’s Body star previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the following year she became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that they had reconciled. In April 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green.

The actress has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, and officially filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star in November.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

Amy Graves/WireImage

The fashion designer split from the French banker in May after five years of marriage and eight years together. A source told ET at the time that the breakup was "brutal." Upon separating, Olsen filed an emergency order to petition for divorce, claiming Sarkozy was trying to force her out of their New York City apartment.

The two maintained a relatively private relationship, making only a handful of public appearances together over the years. In October, according to ET's source, Olsen was back in New York City and staying in the Upper East Side after spending time in the Hamptons over the summer. "She's doing great and seems happier than she's been in a long time," the source shared at the time.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Getty Images

Rumors of the Riverdale co-stars going their separate ways after nearly three years together surfaced in May. Months after the rumored breakup, Reinhart came out as bisexual, sharing in an interview that she's always known she was attracted to women.

In August, Sprouse shared some insight into his and Reinhart’s split, revealing in an Instagram post that they actually split months earlier than it was reported.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

The actors -- who both star on the CW teen drama series Riverdale as Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper -- remain friends and continue to work together.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

The reality star and the quarterback -- who tied the knot in 2013 -- announced their breakup in a joint statement on Instagram in April. The news came soon after the couple’s three-week "isolation" in the Bahamas with their three kids -- 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Sailor -- and two friends.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari, however, told ET that they had been considering their split for about two years. "It was not an easy decision, obviously," she admitted. "It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years."

"It was the hardest decision that I have ever made," she added. "It just didn't work. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a kid, but we tried. We tried everything, and Jay and I had so much love for each other. No one could ever take that away from us. But at the end of the day, we weren't happy."

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Fans were sad to hear that one of Bachelor Nation's favorite couple was pulling the plug on their relationship. In October, the former Bachelorette and her husband revealed that they were separating after nearly eight years of marriage.

News of their split came after they appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, where they assured host Chris Harrison they were doing well after Rosenbaum was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome last year.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, JP and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Hebert wrote in part. "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

In his own lengthy post, Rosenbaum added, “While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while.”

Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert on her season finale of The Bachelorette in 2011, and they married in a televised wedding in December 2012. The pair shares two children: 6-year-old son Ford and 4-year-old daughter Essie.

For more 2020 moments, see below.

#Cuomosexual, Brad and Jen & More Pop Culture Moments That Defined 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok's 2020 Takeover: How Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae and Many More Saved the Year

From 'Tiger King' to TikTok and Everything in Between: Best of 2020

2020 in Review: A Month-by-Month Guide to What We Watched and Why

Related Gallery