Brooklinen's Popular Bedding and More Comfy Favorites Are 20% Off for Its Memorial Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Brooklinen Memorial Day Sale
Brooklinen

If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh before summer arrives, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less. The Brooklinen Memorial Day Sale is here and everything is 20% off. Swapping our bedding for something cooler is a must this time of year and the Brooklinen sale has you covered. 

Now through Wednesday, May 31, shoppers can score sitewide savings from Brooklinen. That means you can save on summer-ready sheets, plush beach towels, and even the luxury bedding and home brand's new organic collection. 

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams as the temperatures outside start to rise. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort. 

Your bed sheets, duvet, and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality, so shop the best deals on linens from Brooklinen's Memorial Day Sale before it's too late.  

Best Brooklinen Memorial Day Deals to Shop Now

Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.

$299$239
WITH CODE SAVE20
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave. 

$363$218
WITH CODE SAVE20
Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Classic Core Sheet Set

The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during the warmer spring months. 

$159$127
WITH CODE SAVE20
Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. 

$179$143
WITH CODE SAVE20
Lightweight Down Comforter
Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269$215
All-Season Down Comforter
All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen
All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$379$303
WITH CODE SAVE20
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509$407
WITH CODE SAVE20
Down Alternative Comforter
Down Comforter Alternative
Brooklinen
Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$209$167
WITH CODE SAVE20
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed. 

$149$119
WITH CODE SAVE20
Weighted Throw Blanket
Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket

Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.

$169$135
WITH CODE SAVE20
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Pure Wool Throw Blanket

A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool. 

$249$199
WITH CODE SAVE20
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen
Super-Plush Bath Towels

Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. 

$75$63
WITH CODE SAVE20

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

