Forget lullabies, Cameron Diaz says husband Benji Madden delivers "bangers" for their daughter.

The actress was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to plug her organic wine brand, Avaline, and opened up about life at home with her rocker husband. After tying the knot in a secret ceremony in 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in late 2019.

Asked whether Madden makes up music for their child, Diaz said that she's urging him to record an album of his kid-friendly tunes.

"He has, like, the best songs," she shared. "They play in my head all the time because he sings them to her and she knows the words, and it's the sweetest thing ever. It really is. It kills me."

She continued, "He has some bangers. I'm telling you. I'm like, 'Whoa, that is like, that's catchy.'"

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

The 51-year-old star, who recently came out of acting retirement to film her first movie since 2014, also said she was blown away by Madden's recent performance with Good Charlotte at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, noting that it was the first time the band had played live in five years.

"Here they are, like, up on stage," she began, "100,000 people just, like, singing every word to their song, jumping all at the same time. It was, like, so wild. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, right, you do that too. Yeah, yeah. He's, you know, Benj at home with being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro!'"

She also had high praise for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour -- which she attended alongside her "bestie" Zoe Saldana, Tiffany Haddish and humanitarian Elsa Collins in Los Angeles -- calling the pop star's three-hour performance "amazing."

Diaz did not address her role opposite Jamie Foxx in Netflix's upcoming action-comedy, Back In Action. The stars had been in production on the film when Foxx suffered a mysterious medical complication back in April.

Diaz, who previously played Miss Hannigan in the movie musical Annie with Foxx, told CBS Mornings last year the reason behind her eight-year hiatus from Hollywood.

"When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.’ And I did that," Diaz explained.

Enter Foxx, who previously opened up to ET about how he talked her into getting back on to a movie set.

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business," Foxx said. "We love her."

The actor also explained that getting her to come on board basically involved asking her, '"Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it."

Meanwhile, Madden heaped praise on his longtime love with a birthday tribute in her honor on Aug. 30.

"I'm off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," he wrote at the time.

"So today, it's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else," he continued. "You do it all ❤️So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it ❤️ 🙏 I love you •forever •always •yours •true love ❤️ Happy Birthday Cameron ❤️😍"

