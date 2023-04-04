Shopping

Celeb-Loved Denim for Spring Is on Sale at Nordstrom: Shop Levi's, Good American and Madewell

By Lauren Gruber
A good pair of jeans is an essential part of any wardrobe, so when we see our favorite styles on sale, we know to act quickly. Right now, Nordstrom's Spring Sale is offering so many discounts on everything from bathing suits to bedroom decor to celeb-loved denim from Levi's, Good American and Madewell.

Whether you prefer classic straight leg jean or baggy boyfriends, distressed dark wash or spring-ready whites, you're bound to find your new favorite pair of jeans at Nordstrom's Spring Sale. The Levi's Ribcage jean, loved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Taylor Russell, Florence Pugh and Hilary Duff, is included, as well as styles from Khloe Kardashian's size-inclusive Good American. To help simplify your shopping, we've rounded up the best styles to snag during the sale.

Below, shop our favorite denim deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale — while they're still in stock. For even more spring style inspo, check out the best denim trends of spring 2023 and top denim jackets to shop this season.

Best Levi's Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom

Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Levi’s® Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

The ultra-flattering ribcage jeans are loved by the likes of Hilary Duff, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russel and Bella Hadid.

$108$43
Levi's 70s High Flare Jeans
Levi's 70s High Flare Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's 70s High Flare Jeans

'70s-inspired flares make your legs look extra long.

$108$65
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Jeans
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Straight Jeans

These high-waist jeans accentuate curves and hug the legs for a truly flattering look.

$98$39
Levi's 501 Cropped Jeans
Levi's 501 Cropped Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's 501 Cropped Jeans

Celebs also love Levi's classic 501 style made from 100% pure cotton.

$70$42
Levi's '80s Ripped High Waist Mom Jeans
Levi's '80s Ripped High Waist Mom Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's '80s Ripped High Waist Mom Jeans

The slightly baggy fit of these "mom jeans" combined with light distressing help you nail the casual look.

$118$59

Best Good American Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom

Good American Distressed Jeans
Good American Distressed Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Distressed Jeans

Light distressing gives these slim-legged jeans a worn-in look.

$139$100
Good American Good Classic High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Good American Good Classic High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Good Classic High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

White jeans are an essential part of any spring and summer wardrobe.

$139$97
Good American Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

A baggy silhouette and flattering high waist makes these the ultimate cool-girl pair of jeans.

$155$93
Good American Good Legs Crop Skinny Jeans
Good American Good Legs Crop Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Good Legs Crop Skinny Jeans

A dark wash and slim fit makes it easy to dress these jeans up or down.

$145$58
Good American Faux Leather Good Boyfriend Jeans
Good American Faux Leather Good Boyfriend Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Faux Leather Good Boyfriend Jeans

Score a sexy pair of faux leather boyfriend jeans while they're still in stock.

$189$113

Best Madewell Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom

Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans
Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans
Nordstrom
Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans

Channel your inner '90s supermodel with these relaxed-fit jeans from Madewell.

$98$49
Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans
Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans
Madewell
Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans

Available in sizes 23-32, these jeans go with absolutely everything: from your dressiest blouses to a plain t-shirt.

$98$69
Madewell Pull-On High Waist Skinny Flare Jeans
Madewell Pull-On High Waist Skinny Flare Jeans
Madewell
Madewell Pull-On High Waist Skinny Flare Jeans

Elevate your spring and summer style with a unique pair of pull-on jeans in an elegant dark wash.

$98$64
Madewell The Slouchy Boyjean Boyfriend Jeans
Madewell The Slouchy Boyjean Boyfriend Jeans
Madewell
Madewell The Slouchy Boyjean Boyfriend Jeans

Madewell's most laid-back boyfriend style is one of the comfiest jeans on the market — just make sure to size down for a proper fit.

$128$77
Madewell Pull-On High Waist Skinny Flare Jeans
Madewell Pull-On High Waist Skinny Flare Jeans
Nordstrom
Madewell Pull-On High Waist Skinny Flare Jeans

With their slim fit and slightly flared leg, these black jeans are incredibly versatile.

$98$39

