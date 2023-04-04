A good pair of jeans is an essential part of any wardrobe, so when we see our favorite styles on sale, we know to act quickly. Right now, Nordstrom's Spring Sale is offering so many discounts on everything from bathing suits to bedroom decor to celeb-loved denim from Levi's, Good American and Madewell.

Shop Nordstrom Denim Sale

Whether you prefer classic straight leg jean or baggy boyfriends, distressed dark wash or spring-ready whites, you're bound to find your new favorite pair of jeans at Nordstrom's Spring Sale. The Levi's Ribcage jean, loved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Taylor Russell, Florence Pugh and Hilary Duff, is included, as well as styles from Khloe Kardashian's size-inclusive Good American. To help simplify your shopping, we've rounded up the best styles to snag during the sale.

Below, shop our favorite denim deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale — while they're still in stock. For even more spring style inspo, check out the best denim trends of spring 2023 and top denim jackets to shop this season.

Best Levi's Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom

Best Good American Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom

Best Madewell Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Ready for Spring With 30% Off Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts

Save on TikTok's Favorite Jeans for Spring At Abercrombie's Sale

Mother Denim's New David Bowie Collection Is Out of This World

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

Levi's Denim Sale at Macy's: Take 30% Off Essential Spring Jackets

Shop The Best Deals from Abercrombie's Denim Sale Now