Celeb-Loved Denim for Spring Is on Sale at Nordstrom: Shop Levi's, Good American and Madewell
A good pair of jeans is an essential part of any wardrobe, so when we see our favorite styles on sale, we know to act quickly. Right now, Nordstrom's Spring Sale is offering so many discounts on everything from bathing suits to bedroom decor to celeb-loved denim from Levi's, Good American and Madewell.
Whether you prefer classic straight leg jean or baggy boyfriends, distressed dark wash or spring-ready whites, you're bound to find your new favorite pair of jeans at Nordstrom's Spring Sale. The Levi's Ribcage jean, loved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Taylor Russell, Florence Pugh and Hilary Duff, is included, as well as styles from Khloe Kardashian's size-inclusive Good American. To help simplify your shopping, we've rounded up the best styles to snag during the sale.
Below, shop our favorite denim deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale — while they're still in stock. For even more spring style inspo, check out the best denim trends of spring 2023 and top denim jackets to shop this season.
Best Levi's Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom
The ultra-flattering ribcage jeans are loved by the likes of Hilary Duff, Florence Pugh, Taylor Russel and Bella Hadid.
'70s-inspired flares make your legs look extra long.
These high-waist jeans accentuate curves and hug the legs for a truly flattering look.
Celebs also love Levi's classic 501 style made from 100% pure cotton.
The slightly baggy fit of these "mom jeans" combined with light distressing help you nail the casual look.
Best Good American Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom
Light distressing gives these slim-legged jeans a worn-in look.
White jeans are an essential part of any spring and summer wardrobe.
A baggy silhouette and flattering high waist makes these the ultimate cool-girl pair of jeans.
A dark wash and slim fit makes it easy to dress these jeans up or down.
Score a sexy pair of faux leather boyfriend jeans while they're still in stock.
Best Madewell Denim Deals to Shop at Nordstrom
Channel your inner '90s supermodel with these relaxed-fit jeans from Madewell.
Available in sizes 23-32, these jeans go with absolutely everything: from your dressiest blouses to a plain t-shirt.
Elevate your spring and summer style with a unique pair of pull-on jeans in an elegant dark wash.
Madewell's most laid-back boyfriend style is one of the comfiest jeans on the market — just make sure to size down for a proper fit.
With their slim fit and slightly flared leg, these black jeans are incredibly versatile.
