Every summer, celebrities escape to picturesque paradises to relax with their family or enjoy some alone time with their significant other.

This year there was one destination that Hollywood's finest couldn't stay away from: the Italian western coast, specifically Portofino, the Amalfi Coast and Capri. Celebs likeKourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have all made their ways to the postcard-perfect coastal towns, taking in the breathtaking sea views and sunbathing under the warm sun.

And there's a reason why so many celebrities have chosen these locations for their summer getaway. Whether it's a month-long yacht-living excursion or a weekend with their loved ones, the stunning views, perfect weather, exclusivity and charm have made these three destinations this season's go-to vacation spots.

Portofino

The rich and famous have headed to the town's half-moon harbor and brought their luxurious yachts with them. The relatively small town is best for low-key activities like grabbing gelato, kayaking and enjoying a nice drink while overlooking the splendid view. While some of Hollywood's A-listers kept their social posts to a minimum while on their time off, a handful of them indulged their fans with a sneak peek into their daily lives.

The activities that kept Kourtney and her three kids -- Mason, Penelope and Reign -- busy during their ever-long vacay (also traveling to Capri, Positano and Rome) was spending almost every day on a gorgeous yacht. When taking a break from the sun's rays, the family would stroll through the streets and grab a refreshing dessert.

Even though Jennifer Aniston was in the town working on her new movie, Murder Mystery, the 49-year-old actress laid low by sitting poolside, displaying her toned abs and working on her tan.

Meanwhile, Luke Evans, who also stars in the same Netflix film as Aniston, spent his time outdoors and enjoying Italy's finest foods.

Sarah Jessica Parker, along with husband Matthew Broderick and their three kids, opted for the sweet life on deck. The family was spotted getting a gorgeous view of the Mediterranean on a private boat and later dining at a seaside restaurant.

As for Sienna Miller, she and her pals, Derek Blasberg and magazine editor Dasha Zhukova, made the most out of their idyllic break by getting physical and kayaking on the sea.

Amalfi Coast

Ways away down the western coast is Italy's famed Amalfi Coast, home to some of the best restaurants in the world, extravagant sights and yet another perfect location to dock your yacht.

Will Smith couldn't help but share the start of his family vacation with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids Willow, Jaden and Trey. The Amalfi Coast was the Smith's chosen destination for their ultimate family vacation. To keep themselves busy, the pack went on an epic scuba diving adventure, which was on Will's "parenting bucket list."

Also getting a little R&R this summer were Beyonce and JAY-Z, who were spotted living their best lives lounging aboard a yacht off the coast this July. With their three children in tow -- Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi -- amore was in the air for the megastars who traversed the Mediterranean in a swanky yacht.

Capri

Just a boat trip away, is the sunny island of Capri. Ideal for a dreamy honeymoon or romantic escape, this lovers' paradise is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted in early August, sans their kids. The twosome not only basked in the afternoon sun, they also strolled through the streets, shopped at designer stores and checked out the fruit markets.

Heidi Klum made the most of her Capri getaway, taking a dip in one of the island's most famous caves. The Blue Grotto is a stunning space where the sun passes through the cavity to create a blue reflection that illuminates the cavern. It's a must-see spot while visiting!

Hugh Jackman, also took his lady love, Deborra-lee Furness, to the popular island, enjoying "happy days" taking in the magnificent views. As seems to be the most popular activity on these coastal spots, the couple engaged in a romantic boat ride before taking a dip in the water.

The consensus: These Italian coastal towns are ideal for relaxing, yachting and getting away from all the city's distractions. If lounging is what you want, then these places have you covered.

