Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Here for Fall
Thanks to celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking these clogs, Crocs have made a comeback. And considering the fact that Bieber even launched two collaborations with the brand, it's clear that the artist loves the iconic shoe -- and he isn't the only one. Now, Nicki Minaj's pink Crocs are getting a lot of love on social media. In addition to Bieber, more stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles.
If the fact that Crocs have become a #1 best selling item on Amazon should tell you anything, it's that there's a good reason behind the footwear brand's unparalleled popularity. The lightweight shoe, known for its comfort and breathability, is perfect for wearing on casual days. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers.
If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through a handful of celebrity-loved picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, fashionable platform styles, fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and Jibbitz charms to adorn your favorite pair. If you're looking for a deal on the Crocs clog (or other shoes), Amazon is always offering low prices on select sizes and colors.
Shop celebrity-approved Crocs below.
Ariana Grande
Want an Ariana Grande-approved way to sport the classic clog shoe? It's simple: Wear an oversized sweatshirt with ankle socks, and you're set to go.
Bad Bunny
During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny wore a pair of bright, lime green Croc. We love that the iconic Crocs shoes complimented his bubblegum pink jacket.
Questlove
At the 2021 Oscars (yes, the 2021 Oscars), Questlove sported a pair of gleaming gold Crocs on the red carpet. If that isn't a celebrity seal of approval, we don't know what is. They're sold out, but check back to see if they've been restocked.
Nicki Minaj
If there's anyone who can make Crocs look like high-end fashion, it's Nicki Minaj. The artist adorned her hot pink Crocs with Chanel accoutrements, which acted as bedazzled Jibbitz charms for an added touch of customization.
Shop ET Style's favorite picks from Crocs:
