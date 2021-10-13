Shopping

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around for the Holidays

By ETonline Staff
Nicki Minaj Crocs
We have celebs like Justin Bieber to thank for Crocs making a comeback. And considering the fact that Bieber even launched two collaborations with the brand, it's clear that the artist loves the iconic shoe -- and he isn't the only one. Now, Nicki Minaj's pink Crocs are getting a lot of love on social media. In addition to Bieber, more stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles. 

If the fact that Crocs have become a #1 best selling item on Amazon should tell you anything, it's that there's a good reason behind the footwear brand's unparalleled popularity. The lightweight shoe, known for its comfort and breathability, is perfect for wearing on casual days. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers. 

If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through a handful of celebrity-loved picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, fashionable platform styles, fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and Jibbitz charms to adorn your favorite pair. If you're looking for a deal on the Crocs clog (or other shoes), Amazon is always offering low prices on select sizes and colors. 

Shop celebrity-approved Crocs below. 

Nicki Minaj

If there's anyone who can make Crocs look like high-end fashion, fans know it's Nicki Minaj. The artist adorned her hot pink Crocs with Chanel accoutrements, which acted as bedazzled Jibbitz charms for an added touch of customization.

Classic Clog
Classic Clog
Classic Clog
For the a pop of color that's undeniably fun, go with the Barbie-level pink of Nicki Minaj's pink Crocs.
$50$29

Ariana Grande

Want an Ariana Grande-approved way to sport the classic clog shoe? It's simple: Wear an oversized sweatshirt with ankle socks, and you're set to go.

Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
Classic Clog
Pair the clogs with ankle socks in the fall like Ari. 
$50$29

Questlove

At the 2021 Oscars (yes, the 2021 Oscars), Questlove sported a pair of gleaming gold Crocs on the red carpet. If that isn't a celebrity seal of approval, we don't know what is. They're sold out, but check back to see if they've been restocked.

Questlove
Classic Sparkly Clog
rose gold crocs
Classic Sparkly Clog
Add some shimmer to your outfits with these eye-catching rose-gold Croc clogs.
$50$37

Bad Bunny

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny wore a pair of bright, lime green Croc. We love that the iconic Crocs shoes complimented his bubblegum pink jacket.

Bad Bunny
Classic Clog
Classic Clog
Classic Clog
A pair of bright green Crocs are sure to grab someone's attention.
$50$29

Nick Cannon

No one does show-stopping fashion quite like Nick Cannon -- especially when it involves a red carpet. Cannon sported a pair of mismatching, Christmas-centric Crocs while attending the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Nick Cannon BET Awards 2021
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
$50$35
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
$50$29

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from Crocs:

Crocband Platform Clog
Crocs Men's and Women's Crocband Platform Clog
Crocband Platform Clog
If you need a little lift, try the Crocband Platform Clog. It comes in 9 different colors.
$55 $45
Crocs Classic Lined Clog
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog
Crocs Classic Lined Clog
Now that it's fall, you might want to get a pair of lined Crocs for a little extra warmth. 
$50$39
Kids' Classic Clog
Kids' Classic Clog
Kids' Classic Clog
Get a pair for your little one to match! 
$35$20
Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
Can't get enough of tie-dye? Wear it on your feet in the form of Crocs!
$50$35
Classic Bae Platform Clog
Classic Bae Platform Clog
Classic Bae Platform Clog
Take your looks to the next level with this curved platform clog. 
$60$36
Classic Clog
Classic Clog
Classic Clog
The iconic Crocs clog comes in 30 different colors. 
$50$29
Jibbitz Charms Letter E
Jibbitz Charms Letter E
Jibbitz Charms Letter E
Spell out your name, initials or whatever you want. 
$5
Jibbitz Sweets Shoe Charms
Jibbitz Sweets Shoe Charms
Jibbitz Sweets Shoe Charms
Because who doesn't love oranges? This charm is a sweet way to show your personal style.
$5
Jibbitz Charms Corgi
Jibbitz Corgi
Jibbitz Charms Corgi
This corgi charm is too adorable. 
$5

