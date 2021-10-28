Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and They're On Sale At Amazon

Crocs are making a comeback and we have celebs like Justin Bieber to thank for it. And considering the fact that Bieber even launched two collaborations with the brand, it's clear that the artist loves the iconic shoe -- and he isn't the only one. Now, Nicki Minaj's pink Crocs are getting a lot of love on social media. In addition to Bieber, more stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles.

If the fact that Crocs have become a #1 best selling item on Amazon should tell you anything, it's that there's a good reason behind the footwear brand's unparalleled popularity. The lightweight shoe, known for its comfort and breathability, is perfect for wearing on casual days. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers.

If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through a handful of celebrity-loved picks of comfy Crocs, including the Classic Clog, fashionable platform styles, fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and a Jibbitz charm or two to adorn your favorite pair. If you're looking for a deal on the Crocs clog (or other shoes), Amazon is always offering low prices on select sizes and colors.

Shop celebrity-approved Crocs below.

Nicki Minaj

If there's anyone who can make Crocs look like high-end fashion, fans know it's Nicki Minaj. The artist adorned her hot pink Crocs with Chanel accoutrements, which acted as bedazzled Jibbitz charms for an added touch of customization and, of course, you can get some bedazzled Crocs of your own.

Classic Clog Amazon Classic Clog For the a pop of color that's undeniably fun, go with the Barbie-level pink of Nicki Minaj's pink Crocs. $50 $28 Buy Now

Ariana Grande

Want an Ariana Grande-approved way to sport the classic clog shoe? It's simple: Wear an oversized sweatshirt with ankle socks, and you're set to go.

Classic Clog Amazon Classic Clog Pair the clogs with ankle socks in the fall like Ari. $50 $28 Buy Now

Nick Cannon

No one does show-stopping fashion quite like Nick Cannon -- especially when it involves a red carpet. Cannon sported a pair of mismatching, Christmas-centric Crocs while attending the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Aaron J. Thornton/GC Images

Questlove

At the 2021 Oscars (yes, the 2021 Oscars), Questlove sported a pair of gleaming gold Crocs on the red carpet. If that isn't a celebrity seal of approval, we don't know what is. They're sold out, but check back to see if they've been restocked.

Pool/Getty Images

Bad Bunny

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny wore a pair of bright, lime green Croc. We love that the iconic Crocs shoes complimented his bubblegum pink jacket.

NBC/Getty Images

Classic Clog Amazon Classic Clog A pair of bright green Crocs are sure to grab someone's attention. $50 $28 Buy Now

