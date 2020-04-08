Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Take 30% Off Sandals

Save on Chinese Laundry shoes with 30% off sandals through April 13 with the code SANDALS30 at checkout.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary. (Note: select styles are excluded.)

The Chinese Laundry sale also offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sneakers, booties and heels.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Zoey Flat Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Zoey Flat Sandal Chinese Laundry These fun slides are adorned with soft feathers to add some frill to your outfit. REGULARLY $59.95 $34.99 at Chinese Laundry

Marlowe Suede Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Marlowe Suede Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Simple and chic, these suede slides sport a pretty twisted design. REGULARLY $74.99 $52.49 at Chinese Laundry

Harlen Knit Sneaker Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Harlen Knit Sneaker Chinese Laundry Enjoy casual comfort with these versatile stretch-knit sneakers. REGULARLY $49.95 $39.99 at Chinese Laundry

Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry A woven hemp style heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond. REGULARLY $69.99 $41.99 at Chinese Laundry

Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Pair these block heel slip on sandals with denim or a dress. REGULARLY $69.95 $34.99 at Chinese Laundry

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

