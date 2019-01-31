It makes her that much stronger, makes her work a little bit harder, makes her that much wiser, so thanks for getting Christina Aguilera ...a donut?

The 38-year-old pop diva had some fun in Los Angeles during Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Aguilera sneaked into a nearby donut shop, singing to unsuspecting customers over the speakers from the back room and customizing her hit songs to be about their shopping experience.

As she began to individually call out certain customers in her lyrics, they started noticing and the results were hilarious. One guy rocking all denim, a.k.a. a “Canadian tuxedo,” started jamming out in the store and when Xtina joined him, he even sang along to one of her songs.

Another looked very uncomfortable and tried to pretend like it wasn’t happening, making for an even more hysterical clip.

Aguilera recently spoke with ET’s Sophie Schillaci about her upcoming Las Vegas residency, The Xperience.

“I had to make sure it was something I felt really, really good about, being a mama bear, and so with the success of [the Liberation Tour, I felt ready],” she told ET.

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

