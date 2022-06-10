Shopping

Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Summer Styles This Weekend Only

By Wesley Horvath‍
Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Event 2022
Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale for further proof. Happening now through Sunday, June 12, the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale features deals aplenty on beloved messenger bags, backpacks, crossbody bags and so much more.

Finding a sturdy bag to hold all your summer essentials in is a difficult venture on its own — let alone finding a cute bag on sale. Thankfully, the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale offers double discounts on items that already have markdowns. Once you go to check out, Coach Outlet applies an additional 15% off to your already discounted items that are a part of the Frenzy Sale. But, shoppers beware: the discount is good for this weekend only

See the Frenzy Sale

In addition to the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale, Coach Outlet is also offering an additional 20% off when you buy two or more pieces of jewelry. So, you can give your accessories a much-needed refresh with a new Interlocking Open Circle Pendant Necklace and a pair of Signature Pave Stud Earrings.

The Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale offers internet-loved items like the Thompson Small Camera Bag and the Venturer Bag in Signature Canvas — all at additional discounts. With hundreds of Coach products listed for up to 70% off, now's the perfect time to find that standout style you've been searching for all season.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale.

Venturer Bag In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet Venturer Bag in Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Venturer Bag In Signature Canvas

The Venturer Bag In Signature Canvas is the perfect size bag to take on your morning commute or a weekend-long summer getaway. 

$698$297
Thompson Small Camera Bag
Coach Outlet Thompson Small Camera Bag
Coach Outlet
Thompson Small Camera Bag

Wear the Thompson Small Camera Bag as a belt bag around your waist or across your chest. Either way, you'll have easy access to your camera so that you can snag that perfect candid shot. 

$350$119
Medium Corner Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas With Wildflower Print
Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet
Coach Outlet
Medium Corner Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas With Wildflower Print

You simply can't beat this deal from Coach Outlet's major Frenzy Sale.

$198$67
Wildflower Square Sunglasses
Wildflower Square Sunglasses
Coach Outlet
Wildflower Square Sunglasses

Protect your eyes and look amazing while doing it in these rounded Coach frames.

$181$62
Rayden Watch, 32 MM
Coach Outlet Rayden Watch
Coach Outlet
Rayden Watch, 32 MM

This leather strap Rayden watch is only made better by its floral decorations. 

$275$94
Ziva Slipper
Coach Outlet Ziva Slipper in Pink
Coach Outlet
Ziva Slipper

This pink slipper is lined with faux fur, which makes your feet extra comfortable. 

$100$43
Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Mini Vintage Rose Print
Coach Outlet Zip Wallet with Mini Vintage Rose Print
Coach Outlet
Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Mini Vintage Rose Print

Keep all your cards and money protected in this cute floral-printed zip wallet that's fresh for summertime. 

$178$61
Coach Kleo Wallet
Kleo Wallet
Coach Outlet
Coach Kleo Wallet

Keep all of your cards and most important belongings close with a classic gold and black wallet.

$228$91
Signature Pave Bar Stud Earrings
Coach Outlet Signature Pave Bar Stud Earrings
Coach Outlet
Signature Pave Bar Stud Earrings

Treat a friend to a matching pair of these stunning pave stud earrings or splurge on yourself with the buy 2, get 20% off promo Coach Outlet is hosting on its collection of jewelry.

$68$27
Interlocking Open Circle Pendant Necklace
Coach Outlet Interlocking Open Circle Pendant Necklace
Coach Outlet
Interlocking Open Circle Pendant Necklace

Finish any look with this stylish gold pendant necklace from Coach Outlet. 

$88$35
Hudson Backpack In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet Hudson Backpack In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Hudson Backpack In Colorblock Signature Canvas

The backpack allows you to hold all your tech while sporting the Coach signature look. It's perfect for traveling, too.

$698$237
Hudson Double Handle Tote In Signature Chambray
Coach Outlet Hudson Double Handle Tote In Signature Chambray
Coach Outlet
Hudson Double Handle Tote In Signature Chambray

If you love Coach's signature chambray and natural pebble leather, you'll love accessorizing all your summer outfits with this tote bag. 

$550$187

