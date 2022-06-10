Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale for further proof. Happening now through Sunday, June 12, the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale features deals aplenty on beloved messenger bags, backpacks, crossbody bags and so much more.

Finding a sturdy bag to hold all your summer essentials in is a difficult venture on its own — let alone finding a cute bag on sale. Thankfully, the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale offers double discounts on items that already have markdowns. Once you go to check out, Coach Outlet applies an additional 15% off to your already discounted items that are a part of the Frenzy Sale. But, shoppers beware: the discount is good for this weekend only.

See the Frenzy Sale

In addition to the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale, Coach Outlet is also offering an additional 20% off when you buy two or more pieces of jewelry. So, you can give your accessories a much-needed refresh with a new Interlocking Open Circle Pendant Necklace and a pair of Signature Pave Stud Earrings.

The Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale offers internet-loved items like the Thompson Small Camera Bag and the Venturer Bag in Signature Canvas — all at additional discounts. With hundreds of Coach products listed for up to 70% off, now's the perfect time to find that standout style you've been searching for all season.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Coach Outlet Frenzy Sale.

Thompson Small Camera Bag Coach Outlet Thompson Small Camera Bag Wear the Thompson Small Camera Bag as a belt bag around your waist or across your chest. Either way, you'll have easy access to your camera so that you can snag that perfect candid shot. $350 $119 Buy Now

Ziva Slipper Coach Outlet Ziva Slipper This pink slipper is lined with faux fur, which makes your feet extra comfortable. $100 $43 Buy Now

Coach Kleo Wallet Coach Outlet Coach Kleo Wallet Keep all of your cards and most important belongings close with a classic gold and black wallet. $228 $91 Buy Now

Signature Pave Bar Stud Earrings Coach Outlet Signature Pave Bar Stud Earrings Treat a friend to a matching pair of these stunning pave stud earrings or splurge on yourself with the buy 2, get 20% off promo Coach Outlet is hosting on its collection of jewelry. $68 $27 Buy Now

