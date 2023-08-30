Sales & Deals

Coach Outlet’s Labor Day Sale-on-Sale Has Double Discounts on Our Favorite Handbags and Wallets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach Outlet Labor Day Sale
Coach
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:17 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

Take an extra 20% off hundreds of styles at Coach Outlet's Labor Day sale.

There are a few times each year when Coach Outlet doubles down on discounts. For Labor Day 2023, Coach Outlet is taking an extra 20% off more than one thousand styles to refresh your accessories just in time for fall. Whether you're looking to shop for a spacious tote to take to work or a designer backpack for the back-to-school season, the deals on Coach handbags, wallets and luggage tags start at just $19. 

Shop Coach Outlet's Sale

Until September 6, Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale is the place to shop for deals on best-selling handbags from totes and satchels to backpacks to crossbody bags. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so no need to worry about entering a promo code to unlock the extra savings. 

Coach is best known for its celeb-loved bags seen carried by Jennifer LopezCamila Mendes, and Kaia Gerber. As with every Coach Outlet sale, the most popular styles sell out quickly. Below, shop the best deals on handbags and wallets from the Coach Outlet Labor Day Sale before they're gone.

Zip Top Tote

Zip Top Tote
Coach Outlet

Zip Top Tote

The perfect size bag to carry to work or play, Coach's tote with a zip-top closure also has pockets inside for your phone, keys and wallet.

$298 $119

Shop Now

Mini Wallet On A Chain

Mini Wallet On A Chain
Coach Outlet

Mini Wallet On A Chain

For when you want to be as free as possible by carrying as little as possible, Coach's comfortable and practical wallet is over $100 off now.

$150 $48

Shop Now

Mollie Bucket Bag 22 In Signature Canvas

Mollie Bucket Bag 22 In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet

Mollie Bucket Bag 22 In Signature Canvas

Smooth like butter, the leather Mollie Bucket Bag is both stylish and durable to take everywhere.

$398 $143

Shop Now

Gallery Tote

Gallery Tote
Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote

Great for work or college, this tote fits everything you need and more. 

$378 $127

Shop Now

Morgan Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas

Morgan Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet

Morgan Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas

Easy to match with every outfit, the saddle bag will become your new go-to weekender. 

$428 $120

Shop Now

Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard

Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard
Coach Outlet

Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard

The soft, luxurious leather of this wallet pairs well with any size bag. It also has a coin purse inside for extra storage. 

$178 $50

Shop Now

City Tote In Signature Canvas

City Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach

City Tote In Signature Canvas

This classic tote is made with Coach's signature coated canvas, smooth leather and an inner zip pocket to keep all your essentials safe. 

$398 $143

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade's Labor Day Sale Has Double Discounts On Fall-Ready Styles

Sales & Deals

Kate Spade's Labor Day Sale Has Double Discounts On Fall-Ready Styles

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers At This Major Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers At This Major Sale

Save On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding and More Comfy Favorites

Sales & Deals

Save On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding and More Comfy Favorites

Take 20% Off Celeb-Approved Jewelry With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Take 20% Off Celeb-Approved Jewelry With Our Exclusive Code

Save Up to 40% on Keurig Coffee Makers at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Home

Save Up to 40% on Keurig Coffee Makers at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Upgrade Your Activewear Wardrobe During Reebok's Huge Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Upgrade Your Activewear Wardrobe During Reebok's Huge Labor Day Sale

Save 20% on SPF Essentials at Supergoop's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on SPF Essentials at Supergoop's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 50% On Furniture & More at Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% On Furniture & More at Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale

Tags: