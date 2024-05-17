Alarming never-before-seen hotel security footage from 2016 allegedly shows Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie Ventura. The footage comes several months after the two reached a settlement in her rape lawsuit against the music mogul.

The footage obtained and published by CNN and dated March 5, 2016 shows what appears to be Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking his then-girlfriend in clips compiled from multiple camera angles. The footage corresponds to an incident highlighted in Ventura's explosive 35-page lawsuit, in which she made graphic and disturbing allegations against Diddy, including a claim that he raped her in 2018.

Cassie and Diddy went public with their relationship in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love." They split for good in October 2018.

Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Cassie claimed the "Missing You" rapper began a pattern of control and abuse within a few years of signing her to his Bad Boy Records label. She claimed Diddy's control over her included him introducing her "to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions."

The singer, who is now married to fitness trainer Alex Fine, also claimed Diddy would often punch, beat, kick, and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.

According to CNN, the footage appears to show the father of seven during an incident that, per Ventura's complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

In the video, Ventura is seen exiting a hotel room and walking to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs after the model and grabs her by the back of the neck, throwing her to the floor. He then turns to kick her as she lays on the ground.

Combs retrieves Ventura's dropped purse and weekend bag from the floor near the elevators before turning to kick Ventura again. He then begins to drag Ventura by the neck of her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura's lawyer, shared a statement with ET in response to the video's reveal. "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," he shared. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura - Getty

A day after Ventura filed her lawsuit against Combs, the two reached a settlement.

In a statement to ET, Diddy said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," said Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, in a statement to ET. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Sources close to the situation tell ET, "The decision to settle quickly and privately was largely influenced by considerations for Diddy's family."

The footage emerges as Combs faces five other civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. Diddy broke his silence after the fourth lawsuit was filed in less than a month from the first three lawsuits. He took to Instagram and said, "Enough is enough."

He added, "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Last month his son, Christian Combs, was also accused of sexually assaulting a yacht employee chartered by his father in December 2022.

Sean Combs and Christian Combs - teve Granitz/WireImage

In a statement to ET, Diddy and Christian's attorney, Aaron Dyer, told ET in part, "We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."

The new lawsuit came just weeks after Christian and his brother, Justin Combs, were handcuffed outside Diddy's Los Angeles home amid a raid executed by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which also raided the embattled music mogul's home in Miami.

In a statement to ET, HSI would only say that the raids were "part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners." It's been reported that the raids are tied to sex trafficking allegations and that the probe is helmed by the U.S. District Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

At this point, it's unclear if any of the litany of sexual assault lawsuits filed against Diddy are tied to the raids. But a source previously told Rolling Stone that four Jane Does and one John Doe had already sat for interviews with investigators for a probe related to an alleged sex trafficking and RICO case, and additional interviews have also been scheduled.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

