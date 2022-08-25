Fall is right around the corner; have you figured out your fall wardrobe essentials yet? If the answer is no, then you're in luck. There are still a few weeks left before we bid summer farewell, and fortunately, DL1961 has everything your closest could possibly need ahead of the new season.

After all, DL1961 ranks high on our list. Over the years, the brand has gained the attention of A-list celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle, and Reese Witherspoon, and with good reason. The brand prides itself in its sustainable efforts by weaving premium, eco-friendly fibers into custom-blended yarns and high-retention fabric. In short, this sustainable brand doesn't just want customers to look good but do good for the environment, too. It's a win-win—especially when you're in the market for new jackets, denim, and more.

In addition to rolling out their men's Reform Capsule Collection, full of versatile layering pieces, the brand is also introducing a handful of fall wardrobe staples. From denim vests that perfectly capture the Western trend to versatile jumpsuits, sure to master morning routines, DL1961 has something for everyone—and we'll prove it. We've rounded up seven can't-miss fall fashion essentials that your wardrobe doesn't just want but absolutely needs.

1. Freja Jumpsuit DL1961 1. Freja Jumpsuit The Freja jumpsuit features a utility-inspired silhouette that showcases a front button closure, straight leg, and bracelet-length sleeves, sure to streamline styling in seconds. $279 Buy Now

4. Tilda Shirt Jacket DL1961 4. Tilda Shirt Jacket Step into the relaxed, long sleeve Tilda shirt jacket and prepare to weather any storm. Between the pointed collar, front patch pockets, and center front opening it's the fashion-yet-functional piece topping our lists.

6. Zita Shirt DL1961 6. Zita Shirt Take the road less traveled and slip into the Zita Shirt in the ultra-luxe dark cocoa shade. Featuring a hi-low shirttail and front-button closure, it's an elevated upgrade to your previously outdated button-ups. $169 Buy Now

