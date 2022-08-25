Fashion

DL1961 New Collection: Shop the Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Brand for All Your Fall Wardrobe Essentials

By Brittany Romano‍
DL1961 new fall collection
DL1961 / Nasseri

Fall is right around the corner; have you figured out your fall wardrobe essentials yet? If the answer is no, then you're in luck. There are still a few weeks left before we bid summer farewell, and fortunately, DL1961 has everything your closest could possibly need ahead of the new season. 

After all, DL1961 ranks high on our list. Over the years, the brand has gained the attention of A-list celebrities, including Gigi HadidMeghan Markle, and Reese Witherspoon, and with good reason. The brand prides itself in its sustainable efforts by weaving premium, eco-friendly fibers into custom-blended yarns and high-retention fabric. In short, this sustainable brand doesn't just want customers to look good but do good for the environment, too. It's a win-win—especially when you're in the market for new jackets, denim, and more. 

In addition to rolling out their men's Reform Capsule Collection, full of versatile layering pieces, the brand is also introducing a handful of fall wardrobe staples. From denim vests that perfectly capture the Western trend to versatile jumpsuits, sure to master morning routines, DL1961 has something for everyone—and we'll prove it. We've rounded up seven can't-miss fall fashion essentials that your wardrobe doesn't just want but absolutely needs. 

1. Freja Jumpsuit
DL1961 Freja Jumpsuit
DL1961
1. Freja Jumpsuit

The Freja jumpsuit features a utility-inspired silhouette that showcases a front button closure, straight leg, and bracelet-length sleeves, sure to streamline styling in seconds. 

$279
2. Denim Vest
DL1961 Denim Vest
DL1961
2. Denim Vest

Step into the fully lined, dark indigo denim vest and tackle the Western-inspired trend in one fell swoop. 

$149
3. Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Denim
Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Denim
DL1961
3. Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Denim

The Rachel features an ultra high-rise flare fit that employs DL1961's fan-favorite Instasculpt technology that sculpts, smooths, and conforms your body to tailor each pair of jeans for the perfect fit. 

$209
4. Tilda Shirt Jacket
Tilda Shirt Jacket in Black Coated
DL1961
4. Tilda Shirt Jacket

Step into the relaxed, long sleeve Tilda shirt jacket and prepare to weather any storm. Between the pointed collar, front patch pockets, and center front opening it's the fashion-yet-functional piece topping our lists. 

$219
5. Emilie Straight Ultra High-Rise Vintage Denim
Emilie Straight Ultra High Rise Vintage Denim in Black Coated
DL1961
5. Emilie Straight Ultra High-Rise Vintage Denim

Do you love the way leather looks but don't love how expensive it is? DL1961's Emilie denim in black coated solves that problem. The wax-coated design mimics the real thing, and the straight-leg silhouette is ultra-flattering.

$209
6. Zita Shirt
Zita Shirt
DL1961
6. Zita Shirt

Take the road less traveled and slip into the Zita Shirt in the ultra-luxe dark cocoa shade. Featuring a hi-low shirttail and front-button closure, it's an elevated upgrade to your previously outdated button-ups. 

$169
7. Hepburn Wide Leg High-Rise Denim
Hepburn Wide Leg High-Rise Denim
DL1961
7. Hepburn Wide Leg High-Rise Denim

Add a touch of vintage by reaching for DL1961's Hepburn denim. The ultra-flattering high-rise fit is paired to perfection with a fitted waist and seat that tapers outward into a wide leg, while the unexpected dark cocoa hue ties the look together. 

$199

