At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean? Maybe it's time for a spring clean!

Seasonal cleaning — which typically requires a healthy deep cleaning — is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.

From a vacuum on wheels that'll tackle any dust bunnies and a scrub brush on steroids to a cleaning product that gets away the grime, these are the deep clean tools you'll need as you go through your spring cleaning checklist to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.

Vacuums and Robot Vacuums

BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum Amazon BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. $196 $166 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to think about vacuuming your apartment for months? Enter the WiFi-equipped iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, which will learn, map and adapt to your home layout at the push of a button. This powerful version works on both carpet and wood floor surfaces, sucking up dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens. $700 $575 Buy Now

Steam Mops

Shark Steam Mop S1000WM Walmart Shark Steam Mop S1000WM For small spaces, this steam mop from Shark is magical. It's super easy to put together and run. It works the same way an iron does — you plug it in and heats up the mop with steam for a deep, sanitizing clean. And that price is hard to beat for sparkling, clean floors. $59 $50 Buy Now

Hoover Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop Walmart Hoover Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop If you have pets, this Hoover is a great solution for hardwood and laminate flooring. The mop is easy to use with washable pads and has multiple attachments to clean other areas in addition to the floor. $130 $80 Buy Now

More Essentials & Spring Cleaning Tips

Coffee & Espresso Machine Descaler Amazon Coffee & Espresso Machine Descaler Give your coffee or espresso machine new life with this universal descaling solution which can be used on Keurig, Nespresso and more. Improve the taste of your coffee by cleaning your coffee maker. $30 $14 Buy Now

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters Amazon OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters An important part of a thorough cleaning is cleaning the things that keep your things clean. (Got that?) A great example is your washing machine -- it should be de-gunked regularly. OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters helps remove residue or soap scum that might be making your clothes smell a little funky. Once a month, toss an OxiClean pouch into the washing machine, run a cycle with warm water and then wipe it down with a soft towel to keep it looking and smelling fresh. $8 $7 Buy Now

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner — you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 179,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover. $18 $13 Buy Now

