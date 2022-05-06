Shopping

Don't Miss The Best Spring Cleaning Deals: Steam Mops, Robot Vacuums and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Mother and Daughter Washing Dishes
At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean? Maybe it's time for a spring clean!

Seasonal cleaning — which typically requires a healthy deep cleaning — is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.

From a vacuum on wheels that'll tackle any dust bunnies and a scrub brush on steroids to a cleaning product that gets away the grime, these are the deep clean tools you'll need as you go through your spring cleaning checklist to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.

Vacuums and Robot Vacuums

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum

This Shark vacuum has a self-cleaning brushroll, can be removed to be handheld and is anti-allergen.

$350$280
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum
Amazon
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum

This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. 

$196$166
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum

Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to think about vacuuming your apartment for months? Enter the WiFi-equipped iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, which will learn, map and adapt to your home layout at the push of a button. This powerful version works on both carpet and wood floor surfaces, sucking up dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens. 

$700$575
Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
Moosoo Cordless 4-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Right now you can save on this highly rated cordless stick vacuum cleaner. It's recommended for use on hard floor and carpet surfaces.

$150$98
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX
Amazon
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX

If you're trying to stick to a budget, this robot vacuum has more than 10,000 5-star ratings and it's $100 off the regular price right now. The BoostIQ RoboVac has big suction power to effortlessly clean up dirt, debris, and more around the house.

$280$176
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Save on this highly rated robot vacuum from Shark. This robot vacuum provides deep-cleaning power, great for large and small areas as well as pet hair on carpets and floors.

$600$350
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

Robot vac early adopters will love how this version cleans up after itself with the automatic disposal function. 

$550$399
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot
Amazon
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot

This robot vacuum-mop combo from Bissell uses a two tank cleaning system with spinning pads so you can vacuum and mop at the same time. 

$400$340

Steam Mops 

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000
Walmart
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000

For a deep clean so good it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000.

$179$139
Shark Steam Mop S1000WM
Shark Steam Mop S1000WM
Walmart
Shark Steam Mop S1000WM

For small spaces, this steam mop from Shark is magical. It's super easy to put together and run. It works the same way an iron does — you plug it in and heats up the mop with steam for a deep, sanitizing clean. And that price is hard to beat for sparkling, clean floors.

$59$50
Hoover Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop
Hoover Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop
Walmart
Hoover Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop

If you have pets, this Hoover is a great solution for hardwood and laminate flooring. The mop is easy to use with washable pads and has multiple attachments to clean other areas in addition to the floor.

$130$80

More Essentials & Spring Cleaning Tips 

Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier
Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier
Walmart
Honeywell InSight HEPA Air Purifier

No spring cleaning is complete without clean air. This Honeywell air purifier is built to get rid of dust mites, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and more in large rooms.

$226$200
Coffee & Espresso Machine Descaler
Impresa Descaler
Amazon
Coffee & Espresso Machine Descaler

Give your coffee or espresso machine new life with this universal descaling solution which can be used on Keurig, Nespresso and more. Improve the taste of your coffee by cleaning your coffee maker.

$30$14
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System
Amazon
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System

When a thorough spring cleaning job needs a mop and bucket try O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System.  Hands free, easy to reach into corners and no need for a harsh cleaning solution. 

$38$33
OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters
Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters
Amazon
OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters

An important part of a thorough cleaning is cleaning the things that keep your things clean. (Got that?) A great example is your washing machine -- it should be de-gunked regularly. OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters helps remove residue or soap scum that might be making your clothes smell a little funky. Once a month, toss an OxiClean pouch into the washing machine, run a cycle with warm water and then wipe it down with a soft towel to keep it looking and smelling fresh.

$8$7
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner
Amazon
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner

Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner — you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 179,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover. 

$18$13
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (3-pack)
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (3-pack)
Amazon
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (3-pack)

Clorox disinfecting wipes are always great to have in your cleaning arsenal. Get this pack of 3.

$15$11

 

 

