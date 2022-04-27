Don’t Miss These Unbelievable Deals on Bedding and Mattresses at Wayfair’s Way Day Sale
Getting a restful night's sleep can be a struggle that's only made worse if you don't have a comfortable bed set up. While you've been busy updating your patio with some fresh outdoor furniture this season, it's time you give your bedroom a spring makeover as well. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 sale is happening now with tons of top-rated bedroom mainstays up to 70% off. On April 27 and 28 only, you can save hundreds on the best bedding, mattresses and other nighttime essentials from brands like Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Serta, and more at Wayfair.
You won't see deals like this on Wayfair until Black Friday. Not only that, but shipping is also free during Way Day. Regardless of your bedtime routine, Wayfair has deals on comfy memory foam mattresses, microfiber sheet sets, pillows, and breathable cotton quilts. Since there are so many major discounts on mattresses and bedding deals during Wayfair's Way Day, we've found the best deals at one of the biggest home sales of the year.
The Best Way Day 2022 Bedding Deals
You can't find a better deal on sheets than this 90% off discount on the Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set.
This duvet insert is crafted from a 100% cotton cover, and filled with a white down for all-season comfort.
The box stitching on this full comforter keeps it from shifting during the night. So you don't have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night without your bedding covering you again. It's no wonder this is Wayfair's best-selling comforter.
This 3-piece duvet cover set features diamond designs with chenille textured trim for a modern-boho look in your bedroom or guest room. It includes a duvet cover and two shams, all made from cotton flax linen.
Wake up well-rested thanks to this cooling memory foam pillow from Wayfair Sleep.
You don't need to wait for Black Friday 2022 to get some great deals on duvet cover sets. You don't even have to wait for Way Day 2022 to officially kick off either.
Top your mattress with a little extra cushion. The gel coating on this mattress pad makes it breathable and hypoallergenic, so it's perfect for warmer weather.
A very durable, comfortable comforter. With just the right amount of weight, it’s soft and cool to the touch.
Top your favorite comforter or duvet with this soft cotton quilt by Birch Lane.
This ruffled bedspread can liven up your bedroom. Select colorways, including this blush pink set, are on sale.
The Best Way Day 2022 Mattress Deals
Sink into a cushiony sleep with the extra-plush layers of the TEMPUR-Cloud Prima Mattress. It is a medium-soft mattress that offers softness paired with adaptive support and pressure relief.
The mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Designed to withstand years of use, the popular Element mattress provides a seriously comfortable sleep at Casper’s coziest price.
Built with cooling technology, carefully engineered coils adapt and support every part of your body, while specialty foams conform and cushion for your most comfortable night’s sleep.
You can sleep even more soundly at night on this super cushiony memory foam mattress. All sizes of this mattress are currently up to 60% off. The limited time savings are just an extra perk to this cooling mattress.
Get a $300 Wayfair gift card with this pressure-relieving Tempur-Pedic mattress. It adapts and conforms to your body’s unique needs, so every point of contact is fully supported.
Accommodate overnight guests easily with the Serta air mattress. Offering portability and soft, cozy comfort, this inflatable mattress lets you transform any room in your home to a spare sleeping area.
If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
Though this is an innerspring mattress, it still contains your movements like a foam mattress would. However, you get the healthy support you need from the coils in this model.
This gel memory foam mattress-in-a-box contours to the body for cradling comfort and allows airflow to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.
