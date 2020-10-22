Shopping

Drew Barrymore Launches Flower Beauty at CVS in Celebration of National Color Day

By ETonline Staff
drew barrymore flower beauty
Today is National Color Day, and actress-turned-entrepreneur Drew Barrymore is celebrating by launching her Flower Beauty brand at CVS! 

And, fittingly, this is quite a colorful launch. A variety of new Flower Beauty products will be available exclusively at CVS, at the price points you expect from the national drugstore chain -- meaning you can shop top quality beauty items without breaking the bank.

The high-energy CBS talk show host, Flower Beauty and CVS are teaming up to spread joy in several other ways. They're giving away 1,000 Flower Beauty products -- you can enter to win over at FlowerBeauty.com. In NYC, a super cute flower-themed art installation is taking over a CVS building. And finally, a colorfully updated version of the iconic CVS shopping bag will be available for one day only at select CVS locations, while supplies last.

Drew is one of many celebs who have parlayed their star power into successful beauty lines. Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories, Miranda Kerr's Kora Organics and Kylie Jenner's Kyle Cosmetics are just a few of our favorites.

Shop the entire Flower by Drew collection at CVS and check out our top picks below. 

Forever Wear Eyeliner
Flower by Drew
FLOWER by Drew Forever Wear Eyeliner
CVS
Forever Wear Eyeliner
Flower by Drew
Glide on one of six pretty shades for all-day eye look.

Bitten Lip Stain
Flower by Drew
FLOWER by Drew Bitten Lip Stain
CVS
Bitten Lip Stain
Flower by Drew
Packed with hydration and pigment, this lip stain delivers the perfect long-lasting, colorful pout.

Petal Play Shadow Quad
Flower by Drew
FLOWER by Drew Petal Play Shadow Quad
CVS
Petal Play Shadow Quad
Flower by Drew
Create tons of beauty looks to match your mood with these versatile eye palettes.

Get Real Serum Foundation
Flower by Drew
FLOWER by Drew Get Real Serum Foundation
CVS
Get Real Serum Foundation
Flower by Drew
Hydrate your skin and score a natural-looking finish with this buildable serum, available in 13 shades.

Pots Powder Blush
Flower by Drew
FLOWER by Drew Flower Pots Powder Blush
CVS
Pots Powder Blush
Flower by Drew

Get naturally radiant cheeks with this award-winning powder blush, shown above in Warm Hibiscus.

Lash Warrior Mascara
Flower by Drew
FLOWER by Drew Lash Warrior Mascara
CVS
Lash Warrior Mascara
Flower by Drew

Add volume, thickness and length to your lashes with the Flower by Drew Lash Warrior Mascara, available in three colors.

