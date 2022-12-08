Drew Barrymore may be best known for her unmeasurable talent as an actress or her impressive talk show hosting abilities, but her design chops are just as remarkable. Her affordable kitchen line, Beautiful, offers your standard toasters and coffee pots but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance. Now, Drew's at it again with her new oven-safe cookware set.

The 20-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set is 40% off right now. On sale for $120, it's somehow costs less than the 12-piece set. With the holidays right around the corner, Drew Barrymore's new kitchenware not only makes great gifts for the foodies on your list, but also helps you prep for those big family dinners.

Aside from the dreamy cookware sets available in four stunning colors with matte finishes, Drew's new additions to her kitchen line include a white and gold microwave, portable cornflower blue blender, and a juicer that will bring the wow factor to your kitchen.

Whether you're a culinary genius or someone that just likes nice home decor, you'll want to try out these sleek new gadgets. Below, check out all the latest launches from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

New Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore

Portable Blender Walmart Portable Blender In just one charge of this portable blender, you can make 22 different blended drinks. It has stainless steel blades to easily crush ice and frozen fruit for your perfect smoothie. $30 Buy Now

Sensor Microwave Oven Walmart Sensor Microwave Oven With 15 pre-set functions, you'll take the guesswork out of reheating food when using this elegant microwave. It's made with a heavy duty metal to last, but softened with the matte finish for added style. $149 Buy Now

With the launch of Drew's newest products, some of the older, but still amazing, options are now discounted. Ahead, shop our favorite Beautiful kitchenware that is now on sale.

The Best Deals on Beautiful's Must-Have Products

High Performance Touchscreen Blender Walmart High Performance Touchscreen Blender With one horsepower, this is a powerful blender with seven different functions like crushing ice or blending fruit. Along with the gorgeous green color seen above, it also comes in four neutral shades. $59 $50 Buy Now

