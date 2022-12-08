Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful 20-Piece Cookware Set Is On Major Sale Ahead of The Holidays

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Drew Barrymore Cookware Set
Walmart

Drew Barrymore may be best known for her unmeasurable talent as an actress or her impressive talk show hosting abilities, but her design chops are just as remarkable. Her affordable kitchen line, Beautiful, offers your standard toasters and coffee pots but with way more display-worthy style than you'd expect from a kitchen appliance. Now, Drew's at it again with her new oven-safe cookware set

The 20-piece ceramic non-stick cookware set is 40% off right now. On sale for $120, it's somehow costs less than the 12-piece set. With the holidays right around the corner, Drew Barrymore's new kitchenware not only makes great gifts for the foodies on your list, but also helps you prep for those big family dinners.

Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Get all the pots and pans you need to throw an elegant feast with this 20 piece cookware set. If you're cooking Christmas dinner this year, you'll want these on your burners.

$199$119

Aside from the dreamy cookware sets available in four stunning colors with matte finishes, Drew's new additions to her kitchen line include a white and gold microwave, portable cornflower blue blender, and a juicer that will bring the wow factor to your kitchen. 

Whether you're a culinary genius or someone that just likes nice home decor, you'll want to try out these sleek new gadgets. Below, check out all the latest launches from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. 

New Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore

Portable Blender
Portable Blender
Walmart
Portable Blender

In just one charge of this portable blender, you can make 22 different blended drinks. It has stainless steel blades to easily crush ice and frozen fruit for your perfect smoothie. 

$30
Sensor Microwave Oven
Sensor Microwave Oven
Walmart
Sensor Microwave Oven

With 15 pre-set functions, you'll take the guesswork out of reheating food when using this elegant microwave. It's made with a heavy duty metal to last, but softened with the matte finish for added style. 

$149
5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor with Touch Activated Display
5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor with Touch Activated Display
Walmart
5-Speed Electric Juice Extractor with Touch Activated Display

Save money by creating your own juices at home in this stylish juicer. It has 5 settings to seamlessly juice whatever fruit or vegetable you put in it.

$97

With the launch of Drew's newest products, some of the older, but still amazing, options are now discounted. Ahead, shop our favorite Beautiful kitchenware that is now on sale.

The Best Deals on Beautiful's Must-Have Products

High Performance Touchscreen Blender
High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
High Performance Touchscreen Blender

With one horsepower, this is a powerful blender with seven different functions like crushing ice or blending fruit. Along with the gorgeous green color seen above, it also comes in four neutral shades. 

$59$50
2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven
2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven
Walmart
2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven

Serve up a romantic dinner in this heart-shaped cast iron pot. Unlike most cast iron pots, this one has a convenient non-stick enamel coating. 

$45$40
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Drew Barrymore
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker

Make coffee for the whole house in one go with this 14-cup coffee pot. With a few presses of the touch-screen buttons you'll have a nicely brewed cup. 

$59$50
6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Walmart
6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Reheat a crispy slice of pizza without heating up the whole house when turning on the oven by using this toaster oven that doubles as an air fryer. 

$118$99

