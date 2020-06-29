Shopping

DSW Sale: Buy One, Get One Free on Select Summer Shoes

By Amy Lee‍
DSW sale 1280
DSW is offering a BOGO deal on select dress shoes and sandals for a limited time.

Through July 7, use promo code FEELINGFINE at checkout to buy one pair, get one pair free in DSW's Summer Crush Collection. Choose from warm-weather styles from Nanette Lepore, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, JLo Jennifer Lopez, Lucky Brand and many more top brands.

In addition, DSW is offering 25% regular priced shoes from brands like Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more when you use promo code TAKE25 at checkout. This deal is also for a limited time only.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the BOGO and regular sales at DSW.

Patti Sandal (BOGO)
Sam Edelman
patti sandal
DSW
REGULARLY $100
Sam Edelman
REGULARLY $100

You can never have too many neutral sandals.

Ellie Sandal (BOGO)
Nanette Lepore
Ellie Sandal
DSW
REGULARLY $79.99
Nanette Lepore
REGULARLY $79.99

These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.

Lukita Sandal (BOGO)
JLo Jennifer Lopez
Lukita Sandal
DSW
Lukita Sandal (BOGO)
JLo Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.

Elly Wedge Sandal (BOGO)
Italian Shoemakers
Elly Wedge Sandal
DSW
REGULARLY $60
Italian Shoemakers
REGULARLY $60

These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
REGULARLY $59.99
Jessica Simpson
REGULARLY $59.99

This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.

Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto Giuseppe Sandal
DSW
REGULARLY $79
Franco Sarto
REGULARLY $79

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. 

Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Jaxline Sandal
DSW
REGULARLY $109
Vince Camuto
REGULARLY $109

These black leather caged sandals from Vince Camuto are a day-to-night footwear staple.

Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tavin Bootie
DSW
REGULARLY $152
Dolce Vita
REGULARLY $152

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. 

Teresa Loafer
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Teresa Loafer
DSW
REGULARLY $150
Cole Haan
REGULARLY $150

Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper
TOMS
TOMS
TOMS Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper
TOMS
REGULARLY $55
TOMS
REGULARLY $55

Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail.

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe
Nike
Nike
Nike Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe
DSW
REGULARLY $60
Nike
REGULARLY $60

Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim. 

Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider
Sperry Crest Sneaker
DSW
REGULARLY $75
Sperry Top-Sider
REGULARLY $75

A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.

