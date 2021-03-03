Shopping

DSW Sale Ends Today! Save 30% on Must-Have Brands

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
DSW Sale
DSW

Don't look now, but spring is just on the horizon -- which means that if you haven't already started, now is the time to start building your warm-weather wardrobe.

Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute spring dresses to welcome the new season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your spring outfit: shoes. And luckily for you, DSW is offering 30% off styles from select brands. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the spring shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.

The DSW sale has a virtually endless number of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for sleek and simple sandals to take with you on Spring Break, classic ankle boots for everyday occasions, or something stylish and comfortable for your next road trip, there's no doubt you'll find what you're looking for -- and for a solid discount, at that. Just be sure to use the promo code THIRTYOFF at the checkout and your discounts will be applied there.

Styles are already starting to sell out, so if there's something you have your eye on, be sure to act fast. The DSW Sale ends on March 3. So if you want to up your shoe collection for a sizeable discount, we suggest you start shopping now.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the DSW sale below.

Steve Madden Hawthorne Sandal
Steve Madden Hawthorne Sandal
DSW
Steve Madden Hawthorne Sandal
For those who want to wear a simple sandal every day, these are available for 30% off -- which is all the reason you need to add them to your closet.
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
Marc Fisher Oralin Loafer
Marc Fisher Oralin Loafer
DSW
Marc Fisher Oralin Loafer
Dress up your outfits with these heeled loafers -- which are bound to give your ensembles a chic touch.
$49 (REGULARLY $70)
Franco Sarto Carolyn Platform Oxford
Franco Sarto Carolyn Platform Oxford
DSW
Franco Sarto Carolyn Platform Oxford
Give your spring outfits a cool, preppy edge with these patent oxfords.
$73 (REGULARLY $89)
Marc Fisher Frisca Bootie
Marc Fisher Frisca Bootie
DSW
Marc Fisher Frisca Bootie
When you don't want to wear a pair of standard black ankle boots, opt for a bright white pair instead.
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Abella Taya Wedge Sandal
Abella Taya Wedge Sandal
DSW
Abella Taya Wedge Sandal
Wedge sandals are not only cute, they're insanely comfortable, too.
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
Lucky Brand Hairmony Platform Sandal
Lucky Brand Hairmony Platform Sandal
DSW
Lucky Brand Hairmony Platform Sandal
A pair of '70s-inspired platform sandals will be a cool option for spring and summer.
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
Anne Kleine Prescott Bootie
Anne Kleine Prescott Bootie
DSW
Anne Kleine Prescott Bootie
Style these with a pair of wide-leg jeans and a classic graphic T-shirt.
$34 (REGULARLY $48)
Franco Sarto Maiva Sandal
Franco Sarto Maiva Sandal
DSW
Franco Sarto Maiva Sandal
A shock of tangerine orange is always a welcome addition to a spring shoe collection.
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Franco Sarto Rosaline Flat
Franco Sarto Rosaline Flat
DSW
Franco Sarto Rosaline Flat
Who can say no to leopard print shoes?
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Steve Madden Trap Chelsea Boot
Steve Madden Trap Chelsea Boot
DSW
Steve Madden Trap Chelsea Boot
Looking for a new pair of boots to add to your everyday wardrobe? Go for Chelsea boots like these, which will never go out of style.
$77 (REGULARLY $110)
Marc Fisher Kristane Slide Sandal
Marc Fisher Kristane Slide Sandal
DSW
Marc Fisher Kristane Slide Sandal
You'll love these metallic sandals for any time you want to give your outfit an added oomph.
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Steve Madden Wintour Mule
Steve Madden Wintour Mule
DSW
Steve Madden Wintour Mule
Slip these comfortable loafers on whenever you're heading out the door for a quick errand.
$32 (REGULARLY $45)
Franco Sarto Racer Pump
Franco Sarto Racer Pump
DSW
Franco Sarto Racer Pump
These feminine slingback bumps will be perfect with an A-line midi skirt or cropped jeans.
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Lucky Brand Marcelina Pump
Lucky Brand Marcelina Pump
DSW
Lucky Brand Marcelina Pump
A pair of heels with simple ankle straps will never go out of style -- and we love this neutral chestnut hue.
$42 (REGULARLY $60)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Boots

Best Black Boots on Sale Now: Shop the Best Marked-Down Specials Now

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $45

Best Winter Boots to Wear Now Until Spring