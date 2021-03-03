DSW Sale Ends Today! Save 30% on Must-Have Brands
Don't look now, but spring is just on the horizon -- which means that if you haven't already started, now is the time to start building your warm-weather wardrobe.
Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute spring dresses to welcome the new season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your spring outfit: shoes. And luckily for you, DSW is offering 30% off styles from select brands. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the spring shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.
The DSW sale has a virtually endless number of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for sleek and simple sandals to take with you on Spring Break, classic ankle boots for everyday occasions, or something stylish and comfortable for your next road trip, there's no doubt you'll find what you're looking for -- and for a solid discount, at that. Just be sure to use the promo code THIRTYOFF at the checkout and your discounts will be applied there.
Styles are already starting to sell out, so if there's something you have your eye on, be sure to act fast. The DSW Sale ends on March 3. So if you want to up your shoe collection for a sizeable discount, we suggest you start shopping now.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the DSW sale below.
