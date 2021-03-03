DSW Sale Ends Today! Save 30% on Must-Have Brands

Don't look now, but spring is just on the horizon -- which means that if you haven't already started, now is the time to start building your warm-weather wardrobe.

Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute spring dresses to welcome the new season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your spring outfit: shoes. And luckily for you, DSW is offering 30% off styles from select brands. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the spring shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.

The DSW sale has a virtually endless number of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for sleek and simple sandals to take with you on Spring Break, classic ankle boots for everyday occasions, or something stylish and comfortable for your next road trip, there's no doubt you'll find what you're looking for -- and for a solid discount, at that. Just be sure to use the promo code THIRTYOFF at the checkout and your discounts will be applied there.

Styles are already starting to sell out, so if there's something you have your eye on, be sure to act fast. The DSW Sale ends on March 3. So if you want to up your shoe collection for a sizeable discount, we suggest you start shopping now.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the DSW sale below.

Steve Madden Hawthorne Sandal DSW Steve Madden Hawthorne Sandal For those who want to wear a simple sandal every day, these are available for 30% off -- which is all the reason you need to add them to your closet. $42 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Marc Fisher Oralin Loafer DSW Marc Fisher Oralin Loafer Dress up your outfits with these heeled loafers -- which are bound to give your ensembles a chic touch. $49 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Franco Sarto Carolyn Platform Oxford DSW Franco Sarto Carolyn Platform Oxford Give your spring outfits a cool, preppy edge with these patent oxfords. $73 (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

Marc Fisher Frisca Bootie DSW Marc Fisher Frisca Bootie When you don't want to wear a pair of standard black ankle boots, opt for a bright white pair instead. $70 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Abella Taya Wedge Sandal DSW Abella Taya Wedge Sandal Wedge sandals are not only cute, they're insanely comfortable, too. $42 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Lucky Brand Hairmony Platform Sandal DSW Lucky Brand Hairmony Platform Sandal A pair of '70s-inspired platform sandals will be a cool option for spring and summer. $42 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Anne Kleine Prescott Bootie DSW Anne Kleine Prescott Bootie Style these with a pair of wide-leg jeans and a classic graphic T-shirt. $34 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Franco Sarto Maiva Sandal DSW Franco Sarto Maiva Sandal A shock of tangerine orange is always a welcome addition to a spring shoe collection. $35 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Franco Sarto Rosaline Flat DSW Franco Sarto Rosaline Flat Who can say no to leopard print shoes? $35 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Steve Madden Trap Chelsea Boot DSW Steve Madden Trap Chelsea Boot Looking for a new pair of boots to add to your everyday wardrobe? Go for Chelsea boots like these, which will never go out of style. $77 (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Marc Fisher Kristane Slide Sandal DSW Marc Fisher Kristane Slide Sandal You'll love these metallic sandals for any time you want to give your outfit an added oomph. $35 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Steve Madden Wintour Mule DSW Steve Madden Wintour Mule Slip these comfortable loafers on whenever you're heading out the door for a quick errand. $32 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Franco Sarto Racer Pump DSW Franco Sarto Racer Pump These feminine slingback bumps will be perfect with an A-line midi skirt or cropped jeans. $70 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Lucky Brand Marcelina Pump DSW Lucky Brand Marcelina Pump A pair of heels with simple ankle straps will never go out of style -- and we love this neutral chestnut hue. $42 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

