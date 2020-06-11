Shopping

DSW Sale: Get 50% Off Clearance Sandals and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
DSW sale 1280
Courtesy of DSW

DSW is currently offering 50% off all clearance sandals with code CLEARSAND through June 14.

You'll also get 50% off select handbags from top brands like Vince Camuto, Sole Society, Lucky Brand and Enzo Angiolini with code KINDABAGDEAL through June 15.

Shipping is free for any purchase and DSW VIP rewards program members get four points on every purchase with the DSW coupon code DSWPOINTS, meaning you receive a $5 reward for every $25 you spend.

If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the DSW sale.

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.

REGULARLY $59.99

Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto Giuseppe Sandal
DSW
Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.

REGULARLY $49.99

Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Jaxline Sandal
DSW
Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto

These black leather caged sandals from Vince Camuto are a day-to-night footwear staple.

REGULARLY $79.99

Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tavin Bootie
DSW
Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are simply versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.

REGULARLY $89.99

Teresa Loafer
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Teresa Loafer
DSW
Teresa Loafer
Cole Haan

Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.

REGULARLY $109.99

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper
TOMS
TOMS Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper
TOMS
Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper
TOMS

Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail.

REGULARLY $54.99

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe
DSW
Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe
Nike

Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim.

REGULARLY $59.99

Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider
Sperry Crest Sneaker
DSW
Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider

A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $64.99

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Superga Sale: Get 25% Off Sneakers Sitewide

Nike Sale: Take 25% Off Footwear Sitewide and More

Chinese Laundry Shoes on Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off Sale Items

 