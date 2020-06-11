DSW Sale: Get 50% Off Clearance Sandals and More
DSW is currently offering 50% off all clearance sandals with code CLEARSAND through June 14.
You'll also get 50% off select handbags from top brands like Vince Camuto, Sole Society, Lucky Brand and Enzo Angiolini with code KINDABAGDEAL through June 15.
Shipping is free for any purchase and DSW VIP rewards program members get four points on every purchase with the DSW coupon code DSWPOINTS, meaning you receive a $5 reward for every $25 you spend.
If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the DSW sale.
This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
These black leather caged sandals from Vince Camuto are a day-to-night footwear staple.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are simply versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.
Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail.
Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim.
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
