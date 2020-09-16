Shopping

DSW Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Select Steve Madden -- Today Only

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of DSW

The DSW sale has three major deals right now.

Today only, DSW is having a sale on Steve Madden, Clark's and Corso Como. DSW is offering 40% off select Steve Madden shoes and sneakers. Also, DSW is having a sale on Corso Como shoes which are all $24.99. Finally, DSW is offering 40% off on Clark's shoes

Score DSW deals from brands like  Aldo, Anne Klein, Aston Grey, Blake McKay, Bullboxer, Florsheim, Franco Sarto, Lucky Brand, Stuart Weitzman, Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more.  The promotion is open to Women’s, Men’s and Kids’ styles.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW sale.

Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker
DSW
Ecentriq Slip-On Sneaker
Steve Madden

This Steve Madden quilted vulcanized slip-on sneaker is perfect with skinny jeans or leggings.

REGULARLY $60

Waverly Wedge Sneaker
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Waverly Wedge Sneaker
DSW
Waverly Wedge Sneaker
Steve Madden

This Steve Madden Waverly Wedge Sneaker is totally on trend and the perfect addition to your Fall shoe wardrobe.

REGULARLY $99

Julia Flat
CC Corso Como
CC Corso Como Julia Flat
DSW
Julia Flat
CC Corso Como

The CC Corso Como Julia Flat comes in a multitude of colors. This shoe has a sophisticated pointy toe with a soft leather interior to keep you comfortable all day.

REGULARLY $99

Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat
Clark's
Clark's Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat
DSW
Gracelin Lola Ballet Flat
Clark's

Clark's Gracelin Lola Ballet Flats will give you weekend or work look a little style. They are also super comfortable.

 

REGULARLY $85

Henrie Boot
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Henrie Boot
DSW
Henrie Boot
Anne Klein

These Anne Klein Henrie Boots are made with croc print and have a nylon panel in the back so that the boots fit perfectly on your legs.

REGULARLY $99

Neo Arrow Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneaker
DSW
Neo Arrow Sneaker
Dolce Vita

The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather.

ORIGINALLY $102

Paramo Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Paramo Bootie
DSW
Paramo Bootie
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Paramo Booties are made with pebbled leather with a v-cut side cut out.

REGULARLY $89.99

Advantage Sneaker
adidas
adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker
DSW
Advantage Sneaker
adidas

Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $65

Heliara Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Heliara Wedge Sandal
DSW
Heliara Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop.

REGULARLY $89

Alyona Platform Sneaker
JLo by Jennifer Lopez
JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker
DSW
Alyona Platform Sneaker
JLo by Jennifer Lopez

These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean.

Sooziq Sandals
L'Artiste by Spring Step
L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals
DSW
Sooziq Sandals
L'Artiste by Spring Step

The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel.

Lukita Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez
Lukita Sandal
DSW
Lukita Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.

REGULARLY $119.98

Mimosa Sandal
Kensie
Kensie Mimosa Sandal
DSW
Mimosa Sandal
Kensie

The Kensie Mimosa Sandals are super comfy and come in the perfect off white color to end the summer with.

ORIGINALLY $79

Weslyne Ballet Flat
Kelly & Katie
Kelly and Katie Weslyne Ballet Flat
DSW
Weslyne Ballet Flat
Kelly & Katie

These Kelly and Katie Weslyne Ballet Flats come in four colors: berry, blue, mustard yellow and red. They are a perfect jump off for the fall season.

REGULARLY $49.99

Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
Vans
Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
DSW
Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneaker
Vans

These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin.

REGULARLY $59.99

Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma
Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
DSW
Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneaker
Puma

Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.

ORIGINALLY $85

Gagden Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandal
DSW
Gagden Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.

Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tavin Bootie
DSW
Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. 

REGULARLY $152

Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Jaxline Sandal
DSW
Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto

These sandals are the perfect heel for fall.

REGULARLY $109

Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker
Vans
Vans Asher Perforated Slip-on Sneaker
DSW
Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker
Vans

These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe.

Priella Platform Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson PRIELLA PLATFORM SANDAL
DSW
Priella Platform Sandal
Jessica Simpson

The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic.

REGULARLY $100

Lynona Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Lynona Sandal
DSW
Lynona Sandal
Vince Camuto

These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.

ORIGINALLY $110

Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
DSW
Women's Renew Run Running Shoe
Nike

This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.

ORIGINALLY $90

Elly Wedge Sandal
Italian Shoemakers
Elly Wedge Sandal
DSW
Elly Wedge Sandal
Italian Shoemakers

A chic look with a touch of shine.

REGULARLY $60

Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider
Sperry Crest Sneaker
DSW
Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider

A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $75

Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto Giuseppe Sandal
DSW
Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. 

REGULARLY $79

 

