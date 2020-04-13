DSW Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide with Promo Code
Designer Shoe Warehouse is offering 40% off sitewide on their expansive lineup of shoes from footwear brands and high-quality brands like Steve Madden, Cole Haan and Vince Camuto. DSW offers new markdowns and clearance items online so you can save big on stylish women's shoes and men's shoes without the prices of department stores. Use DSW promo coupon code BIGDEAL to get the discount through April 16.
Shipping is free for any purchase and DSW VIP rewards program members get four points on every purchase with the DSW coupon code DSWPOINTS, meaning you receive a $5 reward for every $25 you spend.
If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the DSW sale.
These black leather caged sandals from Vince Camuto are a day-to-night footwear staple.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are simply versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.
A signature Steve Madden heel is always a show-stopper, and this metallic silver stiletto style is no exception.
These strappy flat sandals go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail.
Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim.
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
