DSW Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Dress Sandals and 25% Off Clearance Shoes from J.Lo, TOMS, Nike and More

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of DSW

DSW is offering 25% off clearance with code DOUBLEDOWN at checkout through July 12.

Through July 13, get up to 75% off dress sandals, no code needed.You'll find DSW deals from brands like Birkenstock, Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the massive shoe sale at DSW.

Crest Sneaker by Sperry Top-Sider

Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider
Sperry Crest Sneaker
DSW
Crest Sneaker
Sperry Top-Sider

A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $75

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe by Nike

Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe
Nike
Nike Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe
DSW
Downshifter 9 Lightweight Running Shoe
Nike

Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim. 

REGULARLY $60

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper by TOMS

Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper
TOMS
TOMS Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper
TOMS
Ivy Bow Scuff Slipper
TOMS

Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail.

REGULARLY $55

Teresa Loafer by Cole Haan
 

Teresa Loafer
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Teresa Loafer
DSW
Teresa Loafer
Cole Haan

Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.

REGULARLY $150

Tavin Bootie by Dolce Vita 

Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tavin Bootie
DSW
Tavin Bootie
Dolce Vita

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast. 

REGULARLY $152

Jaxline Sandal by Vince Camuto

Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Jaxline Sandal
DSW
Jaxline Sandal
Vince Camuto

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. 

REGULARLY $109

Giuseppe Sandal by Franco Sarto

Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto Giuseppe Sandal
DSW
Giuseppe Sandal
Franco Sarto

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts. 

REGULARLY $79

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal by Jessica Simpson
 

Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Saphita Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.

REGULARLY $59.99

Elly Wedge Sandal by Italian Shoemakers

Elly Wedge Sandal (BOGO)
Italian Shoemakers
Elly Wedge Sandal
DSW
Elly Wedge Sandal (BOGO)
Italian Shoemakers

A chic look with a touch of shine.

REGULARLY $60

Lukita Sandal by JLO Jennifer Lopez

Lukita Sandal (BOGO)
JLo Jennifer Lopez
Lukita Sandal
DSW
Lukita Sandal (BOGO)
JLo Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.

Ellie Sandal by Nanette Lepore

Ellie Sandal (BOGO)
Nanette Lepore
Ellie Sandal
DSW
Ellie Sandal (BOGO)
Nanette Lepore

These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.

REGULARLY $79.99

Patti Sandal by Sam Edelman

Patti Sandal (BOGO)
Sam Edelman
patti sandal
DSW
Patti Sandal (BOGO)
Sam Edelman

You can never have too many neutral sandals.

 

REGULARLY $100

 

 

