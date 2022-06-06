Working out in the comfort of your space is, well, a lot more comfortable than going to the gym. You don't have to create an elaborate home gym to get your sweat on at home though. Instead, you can start small with a treadmill, an elliptical or an exercise bike.

Echelon's exercise bikes designed for everyone are even more budget-friendly right now during the Father's Day Sale. Through Sunday, June 19, you can take 15% off all Echelon connected fitness equipment. If you are looking for an excellent Peloton alternative, Echelon's Connect fitness bike delivers studio-quality exercise experiences with live and on-demand classes available 24/7.

Shop Echelon's Sale

Upgrading your home gym doesn't have to break the bank. We've found the best deals on exercise bikes, treadmills, and ellipticals, so you can focus on reaching your fitness goals this summer. Whether you need an elliptical you can use with your knee pain, or you need a foldable treadmill that can slide under your sofa when you aren't using it, we've got you covered.

Below, find all the best treadmill, elliptical and exercise bike deals available now for your at-home workouts.

Exercise Bike and Elliptical Deals

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from an HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $1,500 $1,275 Buy Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 Purchase the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 and the yearly membership to get a free Apple iPad tablet for a limited time. The EX-5 includes premium features, including live and on-demand classes, 32 levels of resistance, vented competition-style seat, device holder that flips 180-degrees and more. $999 $849 Buy Now

Echelon GT+ Connect Bike Echelon Echelon GT+ Connect Bike This compact and durable bike lets you connect with the Echelon Fit app to track real-time performance stats including leaderboard ranking, distance, speed, calorie burn, and total output for every workout. $900 $765 Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical If you live in a small apartment or you're just tight on space, this is the ideal elliptical for you. At just 28" long, 17" wide, and 57" tall, this Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical model is really compact. This elliptical model comes with 8 resistance levels and a digital pulse monitor. Although it's small, this machine is sturdy thanks to its built-in stabilizer, which keeps it from tipping over mid-workout. Did we mention that this machine is also budget-friendly? $179 $142 Buy Now

Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Amazon Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical This Schwinn elliptical is great for low-impact exercises. If you have bad knees or knee pain, this machine won't stress your joints. This elliptical also has 16 resistance levels and 20 different training programs, which will keep your workout routine fresh and interesting. $800 $550 Buy Now

Treadmill Deals

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill Amazon Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill This Superfit treadmill with an under-the-desk design has 2 modes to meet your different sports needs. When the riser is folded, it can be used as a jogging machine, so you can do other things while walking. When the handrail is raised, you can run to reach your fitness goal. $500 $330 Buy Now

Bowflex Treadmill 22 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 22 Bowflex's T22 includes a 1-Year JRNY membership that creates custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts – all from the built-in touchscreen. You can also watch Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video on the 22" console while you work out. $3,600 $2,800 Buy Now

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill If you're looking for another foldable Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill with even more features, then this SF-T7515 model could be the treadmill for you. This smart treadmill comes with an auto include feature, which increases the amount of calories you burn. The digital monitor also lets you keep track of your progress. Plus, the handrails have programmable quick buttons. $529 $423 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

The Best Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings at Amazon

Lizzo's Affordable Workout Looks Are From This Celeb-Loved Brand

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes are 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

Amazon's Best Deals on Fitness Trackers