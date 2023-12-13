Stephen "tWitch" Boss' loved ones are paying tribute to his memory on the first anniversary of his death. The dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show star died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022, at age 40.

On Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres shared a video on her Instagram page, reflecting on her relationship with the late dancer who worked alongside her on her daytime talk show.

"I thought that I would share a couple of memories that I have," DeGeneres says as the video begins. The former daytime talk show host launches into fond memories of how they ended every episode of her show.

"We would sing and dance to some song. And then we would make each other laugh somehow," she recalls. "And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to and I would say, 'I love you,' and he'd say, 'Love you much.' And then he would walk off to his. And every single day, that's how we ended the show, arm in arm. I miss that."

DeGeneres then shares moments from a trip to Las Vegas, where the pair saw the musical duo Silk Sonic perform. It marked one of their final trips together for the show. "That was really fun. Singing to each other and just being in Vegas together was really fun," she recalls.

"His memory lives on. I love him so much. I miss him so much," DeGeneres says as her tribute draws to a close. "And it's a reminder every single day that you just don't know what people are going through, because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me."

"So, that is sad, that he didn't feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling. Because we all would have done anything we could to help him. I miss him every single day. But I have amazing memories of him," she concludes.

Since his death, DeGeneres has shared several tributes to the choreographer, including an emotional video detailing how she planned to honor him during the holiday season.

The 65-year-old comedian and Boss shared a special relationship before his death. The duo met in 2010, before the dancer became a household name when he became the Ellen show's house DJ from 2014 to the series’ end in 2022. Boss also served as a co-executive producer after being promoted in August 2020. He rose to fame when he became the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

Boss' mom, Connie Boss Alexander, also shared a tribute to her late son on Instagram. Connie posted a video montage featuring photos and clips of Boss throughout his 40 years of life.

"A year ago today..you sent your last I love you's, your final check-ins and closed your eyes in this earthly realm and awoke with all the ancestors in the presence of God," Connie captioned her tribute. "My first born, my first heartbeat, my Booboo (I can see that little smirk, yes I said it), my beautiful son, Stephen Laurel Boss, I miss you beyond words and love you through eternity. #LLSLB 09/29/82-12/12/22🕊️♾️❤️💙🙏🏽"

Fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Comfort Fedoke shared a gallery of photos that showed her visiting the gravesite of Boss on Instagram, as well as pictures of her and Boss together in tribute to their friendship.

"Today marks a year when I got the news of losing my brother Stephen Boss in the flesh, but gaining him through an higher power in spirit," she wrote alongside her carousel. "For those who know , knows when we throw up that IV we mean business we're tied IVEVER .. Not even death can do us part. Your spirit still lives on through your incredible family and I will always fight for them and their truth IVEVER. SENDING AN ABUNDANCE OF LOVE TO EVERYONE WHO NEEDS IT 🫂"

She concluded her tribute to Boss, writing, "I Love you. We Love You. And you're IVEVER missed."

A few days before the anniversary of Boss' death, his wife, Allison Holker, took to Instagram to celebrate their love story on what would have marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

"We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo from their wedding day. "On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love."

The couple married on Dec. 10, 2013 at So You Think You Can Dance creator Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, California, according to People. In one of his final social media posts, Boss paid tribute to his "love" Holker by sharing snaps from their special day.

Holker, 35, offered wise words on moving forward with grief earlier this month. "Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date," Holker captioned a set of professional photos. "Keep believing and keep dancing through."

The post was met with more words of wisdom from friends and fans alike, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who commented, "Grief is love and it never ends but it will shape shift to new happier seasons. Sending so much love ♥️."

Holker's post came a few months after the dancer put her 4,600-square-foot home in Encino, California, that she shared with her late husband up for sale.

In October, Holker listed the farmhouse-style luxury abode with Sotheby's International Realty for $3.795 million. She and Boss bought the home in 2019, and lived there with their children -- Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, Zaia, 3. She has reportedly purchased a two-story, 5,800-square-foot home in Studio City, California, according to Robb Report, for $5 million.

In September, the family paid tribute to Boss on what would have been his 41st birthday. Holker took to her Instagram to share photos of the family's visit to the gravesite of the late star.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds, carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she captioned the carousel.

"We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day," she added. "Happy birthday, my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, or concerned fro someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 988.

