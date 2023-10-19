Erin Foster and Chad Michael Murray may not have amicably ended their relationship, but at least the podcast host is able to laugh about it.

On a recent episode of Erin's podcast with Sara Foster, The World's First Podcast, the former stars of VH1's reality TV parody series, Barely Famous, looked back on the "good" dating stories from their pasts. The duo commiserated on being featured in a roundup of little-known celebrity couples; Sara for an alleged date with Ryan Gosling and Erin for her relationship with Murray.

"You actually dated like a lot of celebs," Sara says of Erin, to which the latter thanks her and adds, "In it, it said, 'And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush.'"

"By the way though, DeuxMoi's not -- they don't lie. I mean, and that is what happened," Sara responds.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

"I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way," Erin claims. "While we were living together. Pretty cool."

Bush and Murray began dating while starring on One Tree Hill together. The pair got married in 2005, and announced their intention to divorce after five months. It was rumored that Murray cheated on Bush with Paris Hilton while shooting the film House Of Wax.

Despite the seemingly dismal reveal, Erin laughs as she adds: "I've moved on though. I'm over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it."

And moved on she has! As ET previously exclusively reported, David Foster's daughter tied the knot with businessman Simon Tikhman at Saddle Woods Farm in Nashville, Tennessee, on New Year's Eve in 2020, following their August engagement.

Some A-list guests contributed to the event, with Erin's stepmom, Katharine McPhee, performing a song, Kate Hudson wowing the crowd by singing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, and Jonah Hill taking a turn behind the bar.

Following the happy day, Erin took to Instagram to share pics from the event, writing, "I got to marry the love of my life, and hopefully will never have to look at a seating chart again for as long as I shall live."

As for Foster's ex-beau, Murray, and his wife, Sarah Roemer, they tied the knot in 2015. They've since welcomed three children, a son and two daughters born in 2015, 2017 and, most recently, August 2023.

Bush married Grant Hughes in June 2022, less than a year after Hughes popped the question. Prior to their romance, Bush and Hughes were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID-19 through their love of community service. In August, shortly after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, ET learned that the 41-year-old actress filed for divorce from her businessman husband.

They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends, ET previously reported.

"Grant and Sophia are better off as friends and they weren’t getting enough time with each other before their breakup," a source told ET at the time. "It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other, want each other to be happy, and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive."

Earlier this month, over two months after news of the actress' split from Hughes broke, a source told ET that Bush is dating Ashlyn Harrison, former star of the United States women's National Soccer Team.

"Sophia and Ashlyn are dating and are into each other," the source said. "Although it's new, the two are on the same page and talk about their future together."

People was first to report the new romance. ET has reached out to Bush's rep for comment.

Harrison, who announced her retirement in November, filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September, according to People. The pair, who tied the knot in 2019 after meeting in 2010, are parents to Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 1.

"Although it’s new information to the public," a source told the outlet, "Ashlyn and Ali's divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer."

