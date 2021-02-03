Everything You Need for Spring Cleaning
At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean?
Deep cleaning involves more than just putting away laundry, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you normally don't think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.
While a regular cleaning -- or, if you're doing it this time of year, a good old fashioned spring cleaning -- is no small feat, now's a prime time for an intensive clean of your kitchen, bathroom, windows and everywhere in between. After all, you've been spending a lot more time at home, which means there's probably more of a mess than usual everywhere you turn. And there are only so many shows to stream and exercises to do in your downtime.
From a vacuum on wheels to a scrub brush on steroids, these are the deep clean tools you'll need to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.
