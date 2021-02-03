Everything You Need for Spring Cleaning

At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean?

Deep cleaning involves more than just putting away laundry, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you normally don't think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.

While a regular cleaning -- or, if you're doing it this time of year, a good old fashioned spring cleaning -- is no small feat, now's a prime time for an intensive clean of your kitchen, bathroom, windows and everywhere in between. After all, you've been spending a lot more time at home, which means there's probably more of a mess than usual everywhere you turn. And there are only so many shows to stream and exercises to do in your downtime.

From a vacuum on wheels to a scrub brush on steroids, these are the deep clean tools you'll need to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.

Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Amazon Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Spilled another glass of wine? Hoover's Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner is ideal for spraying, scrubbing and removing stains from carpet and upholstery -- ultimately providing both a deep clean and a deep sense of accomplishment. It also has self-clean technology that flushes the hose after each use so the machine itself remains free of dirt, bacteria, mold and mildew. $98 AT AMAZON Buy Now

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters Amazon OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters An important part of deep cleaning is cleaning the things that keep your things clean. (Got that?) A great example is your washing machine -- it should be de-gunked regularly. OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters helps remove residue or soap scum that might be making your clothes smell a little funky. Once a month, toss an OxiClean pouch into the washing machine, run a cycle and then wipe it down with a soft towel to keep it looking and smelling fresh. $7 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber Power Brush Amazon Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber Power Brush This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools -- even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last continuously for up to an hour and three types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. You'll be searching your house for more cracks and crevices to scrub. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

CLR Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover CLR CLR Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover A nearly zero-effort way to deep clean is removing calcium deposits and rust that have built up over time. CLR Calcium Lime and Rust Remover cleaning solution can be used on glassware (including your grimy coffee pot), tile, showerheads, tubs, humidifiers, toilets and sinks as well as other stucco, brick, porcelain and chrome surfaces. So basically anything that looks gross. $5 AT WALMART Buy Now

Simplehuman Voice And Motion Sensor Garbage Can, 15.3 Gallons Office Depot Simplehuman Voice And Motion Sensor Garbage Can, 15.3 Gallons A smart trash can won't exactly be doing any cleaning for you, but it will help your hands stay clean and make your life easier. This Simplehuman one is voice-activated -- say "open can" and the lid opens automatically or “stay open” and the lid won’t close until you say “close can.” $200 AT OFFICE DEPOT Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Walmart iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to think about vacuuming your apartment for months? Enter the WiFi-equipped Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, which will learn, map and adapt to your home layout at the push of a button. This powerful version works on both carpet and wood floor surfaces, sucking up dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens. Plus, it comes with charging station, extra filter and brush with two-year extended warranty. $599 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $875) Buy Now

Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser Liquid and Non-Scratch Scouring Scrubber Kit Amazon Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser Liquid and Non-Scratch Scouring Scrubber Kit This cult cleaner works deep cleaning magic on crusty and scummy cookware, cooktops, stainless steel appliances, copper pans, sinks, bathtubs, shower stalls and more. Despite doing all that dirty work, it's a completely non-abrasive product that will leave your surfaces sparkling, not scratched. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Amazon Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop This two-in-one steam mop was designed for cleaning homes with pets -- safely, without harsh chemicals. The handheld steam cleaner, which heats up in 30 seconds, comes with microfiber pads, odor eliminating fragrance discs, an attachable water cup and 13 versatile tools (plus a tool bag). Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. $129 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store

Pantry Organization: Ideas and Tips on Keeping Food Storage Tidy

Amazon's Best Deals on Home Decor

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection Restocked