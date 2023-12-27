Ewan McGregor enjoyed a blended Christmas celebration with his wife, Mary Elizbeth Winstead, as the couple joined his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, and their four daughters to ring in the holiday. In a series of photos posted by Ewan's daughter, Clara McGregor, the entire family is seen looking quite merry together.

Clara shared a carousel of photos on Tuesday captioned with a simple green heart. Among the snapshots shared is one of her dancing in the kitchen with the 52-year-old actor, who sticks out his tongue and appears to be mid-move. In another group pic, Clara flashes a big smile while posing on the couch with Winstead behind her and Mavrakis on her other side. Also pictured are her sisters -- Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk -- and half brother, Laurie, whom McGregor shares with Winstead.

On the final slide, Clara included a screenshot of Jim Carrey in character for The Grinch with a subtitle reading, "HELP ME... I'm FEELING!"

McGregor and Mavrakis separated in May 2017 after 22 years of marriage, and last January, the actor filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor tied the knot with his Fargo co-star, Winstead, in April 2022 after welcoming their son one year earlier.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor attend the "Raymond & Ray" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. - Araya Doheny/Getty Images

If Clara's glowing post is any indication, things appear peaceful between the family members after the model previously issued a series of eyebrow raising comments.

Back in 2019, Clara appeared to publicly slam her dad on Instagram while saying that she keeps Mavrakis "away from a**hole men who leave my goddess of a mother." She later clarified, "Let’s make one thing clear. I was not attacking my dad or calling him [an] a**hole. I was simply saying she deserves someone who isn’t one."

She also referred to Winstead as "a piece of trash" while commenting on an Instagram photo of the actress in 2018. Later, she told the U.K.'s The Times that "It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset."

Clara and her dad recently teamed up to co-star in the film Bleeding Love, which premiered at the SXSW 2023 film festival. Earlier this month, it was announced that the indie will be released in the U.S. on Feb. 16, 2024.

According to Deadline, Bleeding Love was written by Ruby Caster, from an original story by Clara, Vera Bulder, and Caster about an estranged father and daughter who are forced to confront the issues in their relationship while on a road trip together. McGregor lent his hand as an executive producer.

Clara McGregor and Ewan McGregor of You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder pose for a portrait at SxSW Film Festival on March 12, 2023 in Austin, Texas. - Robby Klein/Getty Images

Winstead recently opened up about her marriage in an interview with ET, sharing that she was excited to be sharing a place in the Star Wars universe with her husband after landing a role in Ahsoka opposite Rosario Dawson.

"We do we have a Star Wars household, and it's so much fun," the actress shared with ET at Star Wars Celebration in London in April. "My little boy, he hasn't seen anything yet, but he loves Grogu. He's obsessed. Anything that he sees of it he's kind of drawn to, I think because Star Wars is just so good at that, tapping into that. I'm excited to see what else he discovers as he gets older."

RELATED CONTENT: