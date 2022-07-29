Fenty National Lipstick Day Sale: Take up to 40% off Lipstick and Lip Paints From Rihanna's Line
Get your wallet ready because Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is having a huge National Lipstick Day sale on Slip Shine Lipstick and Stunna Lip Paints that you don't want to miss. The Fenty National Lipstick Sale is taking up to 40% off select product favorites from the cult-favorite brand today only — just in time for a summer beauty product refresh.
Now's the perfect time to stock up and save on your tried-and-true makeup and skincare staples from Rihanna's brand. Plus, if you purchase a Fenty lipstick today, you get a free lipstick bag.
Fenty Beauty isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. Rihanna's makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention, originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types from Fenty, from base products, like foundation and concealer, to lip must-haves and eyeshadow.
Get all your Fenty Beauty shopping done today before the sale comes to an end. Scroll down to shop ET's favorite Fenty lip products below.
The Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick is the best thing to put on when you don't feel like doing a full face but still want to give your lips some sheen.
A hydrating plum color with blue iridescence.
Everyone needs a staple red lipstick in their beauty arsenal.
Fenty Stunna Lip Paint is a longwear liquid lipstick with a nice, soft matte finish. Underdawg will leave a beautiful deep burgundy on your lips.
This rosy mauve nude is weightless and will leave your lips alluringly smooth.
A red lip is the best when you can lip-define with precision.
Maintain healthy lips with this Fenty Beauty set that consists of a gently exfoliating Scrubstick and a nourishing Lip Balm.
