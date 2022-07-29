Get your wallet ready because Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is having a huge National Lipstick Day sale on Slip Shine Lipstick and Stunna Lip Paints that you don't want to miss. The Fenty National Lipstick Sale is taking up to 40% off select product favorites from the cult-favorite brand today only — just in time for a summer beauty product refresh.

Now's the perfect time to stock up and save on your tried-and-true makeup and skincare staples from Rihanna's brand. Plus, if you purchase a Fenty lipstick today, you get a free lipstick bag.

Take Up to 40% Off Fenty

Fenty Beauty isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. Rihanna's makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention, originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types from Fenty, from base products, like foundation and concealer, to lip must-haves and eyeshadow.

Get all your Fenty Beauty shopping done today before the sale comes to an end. Scroll down to shop ET's favorite Fenty lip products below.

Underdawg Stunna Lip Paint Fenty Beauty Underdawg Stunna Lip Paint Fenty Stunna Lip Paint is a longwear liquid lipstick with a nice, soft matte finish. Underdawg will leave a beautiful deep burgundy on your lips. $26 $15 Buy Now

