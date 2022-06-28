Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. Let's be real — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the long hot summer, this week's best Fourth of July sales are a perfect place to start.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts soon and is likely going to bring some of the biggest beauty deals of the year. You don't have to wait until July 12 to save on your go-to products as many retailers are currently running 4th of July beauty sales. From 25% off Herbivore Botanicals and 20% off every product at SkinStore to Tula Skincare's essentials for that summer glow, now is great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh.

Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best summer beauty sales below. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many best-selling products are already sold out. So, get shopping with the best deals today's Fourth of July sales 2022 have to offer.

The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales Happening Right Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Prep for a fun-filled 4th of July weekend with 20% off sitewide when you use the code JULY4. 20% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE JULY4 Shop Now

Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore Botanicals Herbivore is taking 25% off each of their all natural, organic skincare products until July 3. Just use code HAPPY11 at the Birthday Sale. 25% OFF HERBIVORE WITH CODE HAPPY11 Shop Now

TULA Skincare TULA TULA Skincare Take 22% off Tula products with the word GLOW on the pack, including the Protect + Glow daily sunscreen. Not only does Tula's sunscreen shield your skin from sun exposure, but it's infused with skincare ingredients that resist the harmful effects of pollution and blue light as well. 22% OFF TULA SKINCARE Shop Now

Vitruvi Vitruvi Vitruvi Until July 4th, take 25% off sitewide and snag 40% off select Vitruvi items such as essential oils and stone diffusers. UP TO 40% OFF VITRUVI Shop Now

Dermstore Dermstore Dermstore Use code EXTRA10 for 10% off sale items on top of Dermstore's up to 40% off deals. EXTRA 10% OFF DERMSTORE WITH CODE EXTRA10 Shop Now

Space NK Charlotte Tilbury Space NK Space NK's Summer Sale is full of 40% off deals on makeup from Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tata Harper, and more. UP TO 40% OFF SPACE NK Shop Now

EltaMD EltaMD EltaMD If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber. 20% OFF ELTAMD WITH CODE NEWBIE Buy Now

