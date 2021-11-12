Shopping

Free People's 24-Hour Sale -- Save Up to 25% Off on Sweaters, Jackets and More

By ETonline Staff
Free People
Free People

Free People is having a 24-hour sale you don't want to miss out on! The fashion brand known for their boho-style clothes and accessories is having the limited-time Free People No Time Like the Present Sale, letting shoppers save more when they spend more. 

From now through Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. EST, Free People website shoppers will get 20% off purchases of $250-$499 and 25% off purchases of $500 or more.

This is the perfect time to grab stylish gifts for loved ones on your holiday shopping list. Free People has so many fashionable gift options, like their signature boho-chic dresses, oversized sweaters and winter outerwear -- like Hailey Bieber's Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket. Plus, be sure to check out Free People's gorgeous intimates line and FP Movement activewear. In addition to apparel, Free People has a ton of trendy homeware, home decor, kitchenware, wellness gifts, beauty gifts, candles and jewelry. 

Shop Free People's holiday gift guide and see ET's favorite picks below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket
Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket
Free People
Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket
The super cozy Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket is a hit among Free People fans and celebs alike, including Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. Choose from over 18 colors! 
$148
Whats Up Onesie
Whats Up Onesie
Free People
Whats Up Onesie
On lazy days, throw on this effortless and ultra-comfy onesie. 
$118
Fuji Thermal
Fuji Thermal
Free People
Fuji Thermal
This off-the-shoulder thermal knit top (including thumbholes!) will look so stylish when paired with jeans or faux leather leggings. 
$68
FP One Adella Bralette
FP One Adella Bralette
Free People
FP One Adella Bralette
A gorgeous Free People bralette is the perfect gift for a friend or sister. 
$38
Esh Candles Swirl Pillar
Esh Candles Swirl Pillar
Free People
Esh Candles Swirl Pillar
Swirly, uniquely-shaped pillar candles are all the rage right now. 
$26
Aqua Rialto Coupe Set
Aqua Rialto Coupe Set
Free People
Aqua Rialto Coupe Set
This drinkware set comes with two colored coupe glasses. Fancy! 
$56
Rare Feelings Maxi Dress
Rare Feelings Maxi Dress
Free People
Rare Feelings Maxi Dress
This wouldn't be a Free People gift guide without a boho-style maxi dress. 
$148
Duvet Bomber Jacket
Duvet Bomber Jacket
Free People
Duvet Bomber Jacket
This duvet-inspired jacket is like wearing a blanket. 
$148
Aldrin Cardi
Aldrin Cardi
Free People
Aldrin Cardi
An oversized cardigan, featuring a fun, on-trend checker print. 
$198
Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf
Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf
Free People
Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf
Who wouldn't love this blanket scarf for winter? 
$48
Skin Gym Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool
Skin Gym Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool
Free People
Skin Gym Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool
Need a stocking stuffer idea? Opt for the Skin Gym Gua Sha Crystal Beauty Tool. 
$32
So Soft Sherpa Ballerina Slippers
So Soft Sherpa Ballerina Slippers
Free People
So Soft Sherpa Ballerina Slippers
Keep the toes toasty on cold winter days in these soft sherpa slippers. 
$20
Weekend Cozy Sweater Set
Weekend Cozy Sweater Set
Free People
Weekend Cozy Sweater Set
Treat yourself to this adorable sweater set. 
$168
High-Rise Full-Length Running Through My Mind Leggings
High-Rise Full-Length Running Through My Mind Leggings
Free People
High-Rise Full-Length Running Through My Mind Leggings
These high-rise leggings have breathable mesh cut-outs for flair and function.
$128
Marissa Clutch
Marissa Clutch
Free People
Marissa Clutch
This versatile mini bag will take you from day to night. 
$50

