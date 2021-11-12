Free People is having a 24-hour sale you don't want to miss out on! The fashion brand known for their boho-style clothes and accessories is having the limited-time Free People No Time Like the Present Sale, letting shoppers save more when they spend more.

From now through Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. EST, Free People website shoppers will get 20% off purchases of $250-$499 and 25% off purchases of $500 or more.

This is the perfect time to grab stylish gifts for loved ones on your holiday shopping list. Free People has so many fashionable gift options, like their signature boho-chic dresses, oversized sweaters and winter outerwear -- like Hailey Bieber's Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket. Plus, be sure to check out Free People's gorgeous intimates line and FP Movement activewear. In addition to apparel, Free People has a ton of trendy homeware, home decor, kitchenware, wellness gifts, beauty gifts, candles and jewelry.

Shop Free People's holiday gift guide and see ET's favorite picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Fuji Thermal Free People Fuji Thermal This off-the-shoulder thermal knit top (including thumbholes!) will look so stylish when paired with jeans or faux leather leggings. $68 Buy Now

Marissa Clutch Free People Marissa Clutch This versatile mini bag will take you from day to night. $50 Buy Now

