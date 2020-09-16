Friends is the gift that keeps giving -- more than 25 years after its debut on NBC, the hit show has been reimagined as a fun, budget-friendly makeup line available at Ulta.

Makeup brand Revolution Beauty is behind the brand-new Friends makeup line collaboration, available exclusively at Ulta. The colorful collection features eyeshadow palettes and creamy bullet lipsticks that are inspired by the show's iconic female characters: Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). There's also a 27-shade Limitless palette, which is described as "The One With All the Eyeshadow."

Names for the products will delight true Friends fans, with shades like "Bing" and "Frizzy" for Monica, "Barneys" and "On a Break" for Rachel and "Smelly Cat" and "Lobster" for Phoebe. The individual palettes cost $12 each, the lipsticks are $8 each and the Limitless palette is $25.

"We looked at each character in detail -- what they wear, their mannerisms, the makeup they use, the personalities -- and started to build from there," Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto recently told Allure. "The products take on the life of each character in a really immersive way."

The Revolution x Friends collection is available in the U.S. right now and will be available globally Sept. 16. Shop the collection ahead!

