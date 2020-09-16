Shopping

Friends x Revolution Makeup Line Is Here -- And Everything Is Under $30

By ETonline Staff
Friends is the gift that keeps giving -- more than 25 years after its debut on NBC, the hit show has been reimagined as a fun, budget-friendly makeup line available at Ulta.

Makeup brand Revolution Beauty is behind the brand-new Friends makeup line collaboration, available exclusively at Ulta. The colorful collection features eyeshadow palettes and creamy bullet lipsticks that are inspired by the show's iconic female characters: Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). There's also a 27-shade Limitless palette, which is described as "The One With All the Eyeshadow."

Includes: Rachel Eyeshadow Palette $12 + Lipstick $8 soft mauve with a satin matte finish Monica Eyeshadow Palette $12 + Lipstick $8 soft peachy pink with a satin matte finish Phoebe Eyeshadow Palette $12 + Lipstick $8 deep pink with a satin matte finish Friends Eyeshadow Palette $28

Names for the products will delight true Friends fans, with shades like "Bing" and "Frizzy" for Monica, "Barneys" and "On a Break" for Rachel and "Smelly Cat" and "Lobster" for Phoebe. The individual palettes cost $12 each, the lipsticks are $8 each and the Limitless palette is $25. 

"We looked at each character in detail -- what they wear, their mannerisms, the makeup they use, the personalities -- and started to build from there," Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto recently told Allure. "The products take on the life of each character in a really immersive way."

The Revolution x Friends collection is available in the U.S. right now and will be available globally Sept. 16. Shop the collection ahead!

Revolution x Friends Rachel Palette
Revolution X Friends Rachel Palette
Revolution x Friends Rachel Palette
Revolution x Friends Rachel Lipstick
Revolution x Friends Rachel Lipstick
Revolution x Friends Rachel Lipstick
Revolution x Friends Monica Palette
Revolution x Friends Monica Palette
Revolution x Friends Monica Palette
Revolution x Friends Monica Lipstick
Revolution X Friends Monica Lipstick
Revolution x Friends Monica Lipstick
Revolution x Friends Phoebe Palette
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Palette
Revolution x Friends Phoebe Palette
Revolution x Friends Phoebe Lipstick
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lipstick
Revolution x Friends Phoebe Lipstick
Revolution x Friends Limitless Palette
Revolution x Friends Limitless Palette
Revolution x Friends Limitless Palette
