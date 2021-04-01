'Friends' x Revolution Makeup: The Third Collection Is Here!

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When Friends and beauty collide, you know it's going to be golden. Revolution Beauty London's third collection in collaboration with the iconic sitcom is their biggest one yet, featuring five new eyeshadow palettes, lip kits and skincare sheet masks.

So if you're a beauty lover and a diehard Friends fan, you need to get your hands on the new range with products named after Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Chandler and Joey, featuring recognizable motifs and graphics from the show, such as the lobster, turkey and the fountain!

Everything from the collaboration is under $30, which means you'll undoubtedly be tempted to stock up on multiple items from the collectable line. The first and second collections were a huge success, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites. In addition to makeup and the new sheet masks, the collaboration also offers bath and body products, makeup brushes, scrunchies and makeup bags.

Shop the entire Friends x Revolution collection at the beauty brand's website. If you want to know where to stop, scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the newest installment.

Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You Revolution Beauty Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You If you love bronze tones, you need the I'll Be There For You eyeshadow palette, which includes 18 matte, shimmer and glitter shades. $18 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY Buy Now

Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette Revolution Beauty Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette For those who want to venture outside of neutrals, this eyeshadow palette is packed with 9 pastel shades. $12 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY Buy Now

Revolution X Friends Rachel Lip Kit Revolution Beauty Revolution X Friends Rachel Lip Kit This lip kit has the lip glosses and lip liner you need for the perfect '90s nude lip. $12 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY Buy Now

Revolution X Friends Joey Lipstick Revolution Beauty Revolution X Friends Joey Lipstick Unlike Joey's frosty blue pout in the commercial, this lip balm applies on as a clear shimmer. $8 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY Buy Now

Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask Revolution Beauty Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask A niacinamide-infused sheet mask, featuring a print of the famous peephole frame. $5 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY Buy Now

Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe Revolution Beauty Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe Refresh throughout the day with this on-the-go mini setting spray. $8 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY Buy Now

Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror Revolution Beauty Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror Every 'Friends' fan needs this adorable lobster handheld mirror. $15 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY Buy Now

