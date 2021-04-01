Beauty

'Friends' x Revolution Makeup: The Third Collection Is Here!

By ETonline Staff
When Friends and beauty collide, you know it's going to be golden. Revolution Beauty London's third collection in collaboration with the iconic sitcom is their biggest one yet, featuring five new eyeshadow palettes, lip kits and skincare sheet masks. 

So if you're a beauty lover and a diehard Friends fan, you need to get your hands on the new range with products named after Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Chandler and Joey, featuring recognizable motifs and graphics from the show, such as the lobster, turkey and the fountain!

Everything from the collaboration is under $30, which means you'll undoubtedly be tempted to stock up on multiple items from the collectable line. The first and second collections were a huge success, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites. In addition to makeup and the new sheet masks, the collaboration also offers bath and body products, makeup brushes, scrunchies and makeup bags. 

Shop the entire Friends x Revolution collection at the beauty brand's website. If you want to know where to stop, scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the newest installment. 

Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You
If you love bronze tones, you need the I'll Be There For You eyeshadow palette, which includes 18 matte, shimmer and glitter shades. 
$18 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
For those who want to venture outside of neutrals, this eyeshadow palette is packed with 9 pastel shades.
$12 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY
Revolution X Friends Rachel Lip Kit
Revolution X Friends Rachel Lip Kit
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Rachel Lip Kit
This lip kit has the lip glosses and lip liner you need for the perfect '90s nude lip. 
$12 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY
Revolution X Friends Joey Lipstick
Revolution X Friends Joey Lipstick
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Joey Lipstick
Unlike Joey's frosty blue pout in the commercial, this lip balm applies on as a clear shimmer. 
$8 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
A niacinamide-infused sheet mask, featuring a print of the famous peephole frame. 
$5 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Refresh throughout the day with this on-the-go mini setting spray.
$8 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY
Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Every 'Friends' fan needs this adorable lobster handheld mirror. 
$15 AT REVOLUTION BEAUTY

