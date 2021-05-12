Shopping

Frontgate Sale: Take Up to 20% Off on Outdoor Living and Pool Essentials

By ETonline Staff
frontgate sale
Courtesy of Frontgate

With summer well on its way -- and Memorial Day marking the unofficial start to the season -- the time has come to update your space with some outdoor living essentials -- and yes, that includes poolside staples. Luckily, the Frontgate Sale has plenty of options to choose from, available for up to 20% off from now until May 13. All you have to do is enter the promo code TIME2SWIM at the checkout when you make your purchase. Whether you're looking for some new furniture to spruce up your outdoor space or want some playful additions to your pool game, there's bound to be an item or two in Frontgate's sale you'll want to add to your cart.

Among Frontgate's selection of outdoor furniture and pool and beach must-haves, you'll find outdoor home decor like a patio umbrella, a decorative rug to keep outside (or inside!) and lounge chairs to go around your fire pit in the evenings. You'll also have a full range of pool-ready products like games, lounge chairs and floats -- and it's all available for a sizable deal.

Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Frontgate sale and grab them just in time for Memorial Day.

Resort Turkish Beach Towel
Frontgate Resort Turkish Beach Towel
Frontgate
Resort Turkish Beach Towel
Upgrade your pool towel game with these luxurious Turkish options from Frontgate.
$55 (REGULARLY $69)
Outdoor Magnolia Leaf Lantern
Frontgate Outdoor Magnolia Leaf Lantern
Frontgate
Outdoor Magnolia Leaf Lantern
Give your backyard patio a fairytale makeover with these lanterns from the retailer.
$103 - $135 (REGULARLY $129 - $169)
Sera Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Frontgate Sera Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Frontgate
Sera Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Spruce up your outdoor space to make it guest-ready with this eye-catching outdoor (and indoor) rug.
$220 - $475 (REGULARLY $259 - $559)
Dog Pool Float and Lounger
Frontgate Dog Pool Float and Lounger
Frontgate
Dog Pool Float and Lounger
When you grab this floatable cushion, you can give your pup the chance to enjoy the pool with you.
$84 - $135 (REGULARLY $99 - $159)
New York Botanical Garden Tortoise Statue
Frontgate New York Botanical Garden Tortoise Statue
Frontgate
New York Botanical Garden Tortoise Statue
Want an easy way to update your outdoor area? We love the idea of adding this sculpture to your garden -- it may even become one of your favorite pieces in the yard.
$169 (REGULARLY $199)
Linnea Planter
Frontgate Linnea Planter
Frontgate
Linnea Planter
We love the look of this planter, which has a subtle rustic touch.
$63 - $199 (REGULARLY $79 - $249)
Soleil Water Lounger
Frontgate Soleil Water Lounger
Frontgate
Soleil Water Lounger
Keep this in the pool or on the patio -- you can't go wrong here.
$899 - $1889 (REGULARLY $999 - $2099)
Drift Chaise Float
Frontgate Drift Chaise Float
Frontgate
Drift Chaise Float
Floating along in the pool has never looked more lush.
$169 (REGULARLY $199)
LED Color Changing Glow Balls
Frontgate LED Color Changing Glow Balls
Frontgate
LED Color Changing Glow Balls
Looking to host an evening pool party this season? These will be the coolest addition to the decor.
$80 - $341 (REGULARLY $89 - $379)
Oversized Yacht
Frontgate Oversized Yacht
Frontgate
Oversized Yacht
Without a doubt, you'll love keeping this in your pool on sunny days.
$212 (REGULARLY $249)
Shaped Poolside Seats
Frontgate Shaped Poolside Seats
Frontgate
Shaped Poolside Seats
These are sure to brighten up your pool and backyard setting for summer.
$80 (REGULARLY $89)

