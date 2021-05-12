Frontgate Sale: Take Up to 20% Off on Outdoor Living and Pool Essentials
With summer well on its way -- and Memorial Day marking the unofficial start to the season -- the time has come to update your space with some outdoor living essentials -- and yes, that includes poolside staples. Luckily, the Frontgate Sale has plenty of options to choose from, available for up to 20% off from now until May 13. All you have to do is enter the promo code TIME2SWIM at the checkout when you make your purchase. Whether you're looking for some new furniture to spruce up your outdoor space or want some playful additions to your pool game, there's bound to be an item or two in Frontgate's sale you'll want to add to your cart.
Among Frontgate's selection of outdoor furniture and pool and beach must-haves, you'll find outdoor home decor like a patio umbrella, a decorative rug to keep outside (or inside!) and lounge chairs to go around your fire pit in the evenings. You'll also have a full range of pool-ready products like games, lounge chairs and floats -- and it's all available for a sizable deal.
Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Frontgate sale and grab them just in time for Memorial Day.
