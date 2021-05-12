With summer well on its way -- and Memorial Day marking the unofficial start to the season -- the time has come to update your space with some outdoor living essentials -- and yes, that includes poolside staples. Luckily, the Frontgate Sale has plenty of options to choose from, available for up to 20% off from now until May 13. All you have to do is enter the promo code TIME2SWIM at the checkout when you make your purchase. Whether you're looking for some new furniture to spruce up your outdoor space or want some playful additions to your pool game, there's bound to be an item or two in Frontgate's sale you'll want to add to your cart.

Among Frontgate's selection of outdoor furniture and pool and beach must-haves, you'll find outdoor home decor like a patio umbrella, a decorative rug to keep outside (or inside!) and lounge chairs to go around your fire pit in the evenings. You'll also have a full range of pool-ready products like games, lounge chairs and floats -- and it's all available for a sizable deal.

Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Frontgate sale and grab them just in time for Memorial Day.

Resort Turkish Beach Towel Frontgate Resort Turkish Beach Towel Upgrade your pool towel game with these luxurious Turkish options from Frontgate. $55 (REGULARLY $69) Buy Now

Outdoor Magnolia Leaf Lantern Frontgate Outdoor Magnolia Leaf Lantern Give your backyard patio a fairytale makeover with these lanterns from the retailer. $103 - $135 (REGULARLY $129 - $169) Buy Now

Sera Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Rug Frontgate Sera Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Rug Spruce up your outdoor space to make it guest-ready with this eye-catching outdoor (and indoor) rug. $220 - $475 (REGULARLY $259 - $559) Buy Now

Dog Pool Float and Lounger Frontgate Dog Pool Float and Lounger When you grab this floatable cushion, you can give your pup the chance to enjoy the pool with you. $84 - $135 (REGULARLY $99 - $159) Buy Now

New York Botanical Garden Tortoise Statue Frontgate New York Botanical Garden Tortoise Statue Want an easy way to update your outdoor area? We love the idea of adding this sculpture to your garden -- it may even become one of your favorite pieces in the yard. $169 (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Linnea Planter Frontgate Linnea Planter We love the look of this planter, which has a subtle rustic touch. $63 - $199 (REGULARLY $79 - $249) Buy Now

Soleil Water Lounger Frontgate Soleil Water Lounger Keep this in the pool or on the patio -- you can't go wrong here. $899 - $1889 (REGULARLY $999 - $2099) Buy Now

Drift Chaise Float Frontgate Drift Chaise Float Floating along in the pool has never looked more lush. $169 (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

LED Color Changing Glow Balls Frontgate LED Color Changing Glow Balls Looking to host an evening pool party this season? These will be the coolest addition to the decor. $80 - $341 (REGULARLY $89 - $379) Buy Now

Oversized Yacht Frontgate Oversized Yacht Without a doubt, you'll love keeping this in your pool on sunny days. $212 (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Shaped Poolside Seats Frontgate Shaped Poolside Seats These are sure to brighten up your pool and backyard setting for summer. $80 (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

