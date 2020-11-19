Shopping

Frontgate Sale: Take Up to 20% Sitewide + Free Shipping

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
frontgate sale
Courtesy of Frontgate

Looking to do a little redecorating of your indoor or outdoor space right now for the Holidays? Frontgate is offering great savings with up to 20% off sitewide and free shipping using code FALL2020.

Outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, decor, rug styles, bar stools, coffee table options, bedding, bath towels, patio umbrellas and garden supplies are just some of the items you can find on the retailer's site. Frontgate also offers pieces you can't find anywhere else, custom design services, superior customer service and a ten-year structural frame warranty on outdoor furniture.

No coupon code is needed to score the sale prices, as the savings are automatically applied. 

Below, shop our favorite pieces from the current Frontgate sale.

Shop the entire Frontgate clearance section.

Meteor Lights
Frontgate
Meteor Lights
Frontgate
Meteor Lights
Frontgate
Indoors or outdoors -- These Frontgate Meteor Lights are perfect for the trees or over your fire place. 
REGULARLY $299
Pasadena Stone Top Fire Table
Front Gate
Pasadena Stone Top Fire Table
Frontgate
Pasadena Stone Top Fire Table
Front Gate
The perfect Frontgate Stone Top Fire Table for this Fall and Winter seasons. This Pasadena Fire Table is handcrafted with stone and features a 13 inch rim for your cocktails and appetizers.
REGULARLY $1,599
Holiday Dogs Door Mat
Frontgate
Holiday Dogs Door Mat
Frontgate
Holiday Dogs Door Mat
Frontgate
Calling all dog lovers! Here's the perfect entryway door mat for you. This Frontgate Holiday Door Mat also features a Dachshund.
REGULARLY $119
Stool
Corinne
Corinne Stool
Frontgate
Stool
Corinne
This Corinne Stool is upholstered 100% real Tibetan sheepskin.
REGULARLY $899
Christmas Cats Coco Door Mat
Frontgate
Christmas Cats Coco Door Mat
Frontgate
Christmas Cats Coco Door Mat
Frontgate
Woven with 100% natural coir fibers, this Holiday Cats Coco Door Mat is a great way to greet your guests.
REGULARLY $99
3-pc. Loveseat Set
Lowry
Lowry 3-pc. Loveseat Set
Frontgate
3-pc. Loveseat Set
Lowry
The Lowry 3-pc. Loveseat Set is made of all-weather resin wicker is woven around teak frames with a basket weave pattern. This outdoor furniture set includes one loveseat and two lounge chairs.
REGULARLY $2,697.00
Classic Copper Fire Pit
Frontgate
Classic Copper Fire Pit
Frontgate
Classic Copper Fire Pit
Frontgate
A classic copper round fire pit crafted to withstand the outdoor elements year-round. 
REGULARLY $499
Wall Mirror
Leo
Leo Wall Mirror
Frontgate
Wall Mirror
Leo
The Leo Wall Mirror features a laquered wood frame with metal accented corners and would look great in any entryway or bedroom.
REGULARLY $399.99
Holiday Bow Velvet Decorative Pillow Cover
Frontgate
Holiday Bow Velvet Decorative Pillow Cover
Frontgate
Holiday Bow Velvet Decorative Pillow Cover
Frontgate
An 100% cotton velvet Holiday Bow Decorative Pillow Cover. Use this Frontgate Pillow Cover to as an eye-catching accent for your holiday decor.
REGULARLY $99
Etageres
Madeline
Madeline Etageres
Frontgate
Etageres
Madeline
A stair step design iron frame with brushed finish and tempered glass shelving make up this etageres.
REGULARLY $999
Majestic Holiday Outdoor Cordless 6 ft. Mantel/Door Swag
Frontgate
Majestic Holiday Outdoor Cordless 6 ft. Mantel/Door Swag
Frontgate
Majestic Holiday Outdoor Cordless 6 ft. Mantel/Door Swag
Frontgate
The perfect arrangement of faux green berries, spruce, eucalyptus, juniper greenery, and lifelike pine cones.
REGULARLY $199
Kumi Flatweave Area Rug
Frontgate
kumi_flatweave_area_rug
Frontgate
Kumi Flatweave Area Rug
Frontgate
A beautiful, high-quality, easy care rug that's on sale is hard to find. Shop this one now while you can save 50% off.
ORIGINALLY $699 AND UP
Resort Egyptian Cotton Flourish Bedding Collection
Frontgate
Frontgate_Resort_Egyptian_Cotton_Flourish_Bedding_Collection
Frontgate
Resort Egyptian Cotton Flourish Bedding Collection
Frontgate
Dream bedding! This Egyptian cotton bedding might cause you to sleep in later and go to bed earlier just so you can snuggle up in it for a little bit longer. Get it now for 55% off at Frontgate, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $249
Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Calais
Calais Indoor-Outdoor Rug
Frontgate
Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Calais
This rug in a lattice pattern is available in multiple colors works well with any outdoor decor. 
REGULARLY STARTING AT $149

